QC college women’s basketball
Benedictine 74, Augustana 69: A great first quarter for the Augustana women's basketball team went for naught in Friday's opener. Coach Mark Beinborn's club jumped out to a 23-16 lead over Benedictine, but trailed 39-36 at halftime. Former Rock Island standouts Lauren Hall and Justice Edell were in Augie's starting lineup and contributed with solid outings. Hall led the Vikings with 17 points and 12 assists, drilling all 10 of her free-throw attempts. Edell was 7-of-10 from the field to add 16 points to the coffers. Lexi Jones popped for 15 and and dished out a team-high five assists.
QC college men’s basketball
Milwaukee Tech 103, Black Hawk 74: The Black Hawk Braves dropped a lopsided decision to Milwaukee Tech in the John Wood CC Tournament. Former Rock Island prep Terry Ford paced the Braves with 19 points (three 3s) while former Annawan standout Ben Buresh added 13 and Delaney Little hit for 10. Nolan Griffen led the team with four rebounds.
Prep football
Bettendorf 24, Cedar Falls 14: After a scoreless first quarter in Friday's Iowa Class 4A playoff game in Cedar Falls, the Bettendorf Bulldogs got Harrison Bey-Buie going with his 30th and 31st touchdowns of the season. Bey-Buie passed Andy Parker for the fourth-most yards in a single season by a Bulldog running back with 1,869 yards. The 7th-ranked Bulldogs (9-2) ended a seven-game losing streak in the UNI-Dome by topping the top-seeded Tigers and will return to the turf on the Northern Iowa campus for next week's semifinals.
Western Dubuque 29, North Scott 7: The North Scott Lancers scored in the first on a Jake Matthaidess 12-yard run, but ultimately failed to get much else going against Western Dubuque and dropped the Iowa Class 3A road playoff game to top-ranked Western Dubuque. At the halftime, the Lancers only had six first downs, 49 rushing yards (on 12 attempts) and 58 passing yards. The Lancers end their season at 9-2.