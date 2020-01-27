2. QC Beats Showcase

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the QC Beats Showcase, with the show at 7:30 p.m., for this all-ages free show in the Redstone Room of the River Music Experience, 129 N Main St, Davenport. Seating is done on a first-come-first-served basis. Built in partnership with the Davenport Public Library, River Music Experience, and St. Ambrose University, QC Beats is an online streaming audio collection, including the original music of Quad-City musicians and artists. Anyone with a Davenport Public Library card will be able to download audio files, and everyone else will be able to stream music at no cost.