Q-C taco joints

The Quad-Cities is home to some of the most delicious tacos you will ever eat. Americanized or authentic, there is a plethora of options all over the Quad-Cities. 

Bettendorf

* Azteca 3 Mexican Restaurant

2400 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf

563-344-2121

* Los Amigos

2322 Spruce Hills Dr., Bettendorf

563-359-5216, losamigosbettendorf.com

* Rudy's Tacos

3111 Devils Glen Road

563-332-1313, rudystacos.com

Coal Valley

* Rudy's Tacos

320 W. 1st Ave.

309-799-3171, rudystacos.com

Colona

* Hacienda Mexican Grill

504 1st Ave., Colona

309-792-6516, facebook.com/HaciendaMexicanGrill2013

Davenport

* Abarrotes Carrillo

903 W. 3rd St., Davenport

563-323-0195, facebook.com/abarrotescarrillo

* Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant

4811 #3 Walnut Center, N. Brady St., Davenport

563-386-6689

* Azteca Express Mexican Restaurant

​1902 N. Division St., Davenport

563-324-9434

* Cabos 2

5717 Elmore Ave., Suite E, Davenport

563-888-8484

* Fat Sacks QC

300 W. 3rd St., Davenport

563-271-5598, facebook.com/fatsacksqc

* Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant

3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport

563-445-7833, Ganzos.com

* La Finca

916 W 2nd St., Davenport

563-322-0041

* La Flama

114 Myrtle St., Davenport

563-326 8866

* Las Margaritas

3559 W. Kimberly Rd., Suite 1, Davenport

563-391-1288

* Los Agaves Mexican Grill

4945 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport

563-359-3660

* Los Portales 2

1012 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport

563-386-1686, losportales2.com

* Los Primos

1143 E Locust St., Davenport

563-424-1111

* Nally's Kitchen

1622 Rockingham Road, Davenport

563-322-0181

* Rosy’s

2618 W Locust St., Davenport

563-424-4413, facebook.com/rosysmexicanrestaurant

* Rudy's Tacos - East Village

2214 E. 11th St.

563-322-0668, rudystacos.com

* Rudy's Tacos - Elmore Ave.

3944 Elmore Ave.

563-326-PESO, rudystacos.com

* Rudy's Taco - West

326 Cedar St.

563-322-0662, rudystacos.com

* Rudy's Tacos - West Kimberly

3502 W. Kimberly Rd.

563-359-7839, rudystacos.com

* Sancho's Mexican Restaurant

307 E. George Washington Blvd., Davenport

563-322-1414

East Moline

* Adolph’s

4030 Kennedy Drive, East Moline

309-755-8427, adolphsmexicanfoods.com

* La Rosa De Michoacan

1821 19th St., East Moline

309-755-4462

* Los Charros Mexican Restaurant

3912 Archer Dr., East Moline

309-912-9659

* Rudy's Tacos

1108 42nd Ave.

309-792-2503, rudystacos.com

* Supermercado Monarca

755 15th Ave., East Moline

309-278-0267

Eldridge

* Cabos Cantina & Grill

1500 E. LeClaire Rd., Eldridge

563285-9051, caboscantinaandgrill.com

* Rudy's Tacos

150 S. 14th Ave.

563-285-6844, rudystacos.com

Milan

* Rudy's Tacos

906 W. 4th St.

309-787-2890, rudystacos.com

Moline

* Adolph’s

2903 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

309-797-8408, adolphsmexicanfoods.com

* Coya’s

4320 4th Ave., Moline, and 1603 5th Ave., Moline

309-749-7626, facebook.com/coyascafe; 309-524-3318, facebook.com/coyascafequinta

* El Mariachi

1317 15th St., Moline

309-797-3178

* La Casa Mexican Grill

525 19th St., Moline

309-797-3677, lacasa525.wixsite.com/la-casa

* La Rancherita 2

2139 16th St., Moline

309-797-1769, facebook.com/LaRancherita2

* La Primavera

601 15th St., Moline

309-797-8103

* Las Imperial

134 4th Ave, Moline

309-797-5984

* Los Agaves Mexican Grill

5304 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

309-757-1505

3939 16th St., Moline

309-757-7134

* Maria’s

1714 7th St., Moline

309-764-5252

* Rudy's Tacos

2404 16th St.

309-762-3293, rudystacos.com

* Senor Julio’s

2900 River Dr., Moline

309-524-3170

* Taqueria Rolys

2006 16th St., Moline

309-517-6516

Muscatine

* Chicharo's Mexican Grill

201 W. 2nd St., Muscatine, Iowa 52761

563-299-0659, facebook.com/ChicharosMexicanGrill

* La Morelia

810 Park Ave. Suite 13, Muscatine

563-554-1491, facebook.com/LaMorelia

Rock Island

* Acapulco

422 24th St., Rock Island

309-788-4258, acapulcocafeil.com

* El Patron

1806 2nd Ave., Rock Island

309-732-3333

* El Patron Express

3850 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island

309-558-0002

* Galleries in the District

1806 2nd Ave., Rock Island

309-430-3860

* La Rancherita

4118 14th Ave., Rock Island

309-794-1648

* Old Mexico

610 45th St., Rock Island

309-788-7251, oldmexicoqc.com

* Rudy's Tacos

2716 18th Ave., Rock Island

309-794-1678, rudystacos.com 

Silvis

* Lolita’s

402 1st Ave., Silvis

309-755-3352, facebook.com/LolitasSilvis

* San Luis

818 1st Ave., Silvis

309-755-4103

