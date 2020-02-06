Q-C taco joints

The Quad-Cities is home to some of the most delicious tacos you will ever eat. Americanized or authentic, there is a plethora of options all over the Quad-Cities.
With recommendations from readers, we rounded up a list of taco joints. There really was no way to include every single taco restaurant in the Q-C, so if you'd like to add your favorite to the list, shoot us a message on Facebook or drop an email to landerson@qconline.com!
Bettendorf
* Azteca 3 Mexican Restaurant
2400 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf
563-344-2121
* Los Amigos
2322 Spruce Hills Dr., Bettendorf
563-359-5216, losamigosbettendorf.com
* Rudy's Tacos
3111 Devils Glen Road
563-332-1313, rudystacos.com
Coal Valley
* Rudy's Tacos
320 W. 1st Ave.
309-799-3171, rudystacos.com
Colona
* Hacienda Mexican Grill
504 1st Ave., Colona
309-792-6516, facebook.com/HaciendaMexicanGrill2013
Davenport
* Abarrotes Carrillo
903 W. 3rd St., Davenport
563-323-0195, facebook.com/abarrotescarrillo
* Azteca 1 Mexican Restaurant
4811 #3 Walnut Center, N. Brady St., Davenport
563-386-6689
* Azteca Express Mexican Restaurant
1902 N. Division St., Davenport
563-324-9434
* Cabos 2
5717 Elmore Ave., Suite E, Davenport
563-888-8484
* Fat Sacks QC
300 W. 3rd St., Davenport
563-271-5598, facebook.com/fatsacksqc
* Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant
3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport
563-445-7833, Ganzos.com
* La Finca
916 W 2nd St., Davenport
563-322-0041
* La Flama
114 Myrtle St., Davenport
563-326 8866
* Las Margaritas
3559 W. Kimberly Rd., Suite 1, Davenport
563-391-1288
* Los Agaves Mexican Grill
4945 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport
563-359-3660
* Los Portales 2
1012 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport
563-386-1686, losportales2.com
* Los Primos
1143 E Locust St., Davenport
563-424-1111
* Nally's Kitchen
1622 Rockingham Road, Davenport
563-322-0181
* Rosy’s
2618 W Locust St., Davenport
563-424-4413, facebook.com/rosysmexicanrestaurant
* Rudy's Tacos - East Village
2214 E. 11th St.
563-322-0668, rudystacos.com
* Rudy's Tacos - Elmore Ave.
3944 Elmore Ave.
563-326-PESO, rudystacos.com
* Rudy's Taco - West
326 Cedar St.
563-322-0662, rudystacos.com
* Rudy's Tacos - West Kimberly
3502 W. Kimberly Rd.
563-359-7839, rudystacos.com
* Sancho's Mexican Restaurant
307 E. George Washington Blvd., Davenport
563-322-1414
East Moline
* Adolph’s
4030 Kennedy Drive, East Moline
309-755-8427, adolphsmexicanfoods.com
* La Rosa De Michoacan
1821 19th St., East Moline
309-755-4462
* Los Charros Mexican Restaurant
3912 Archer Dr., East Moline
309-912-9659
* Rudy's Tacos
1108 42nd Ave.
309-792-2503, rudystacos.com
* Supermercado Monarca
755 15th Ave., East Moline
309-278-0267
Eldridge
* Cabos Cantina & Grill
1500 E. LeClaire Rd., Eldridge
563285-9051, caboscantinaandgrill.com
* Rudy's Tacos
150 S. 14th Ave.
563-285-6844, rudystacos.com
Milan
* Rudy's Tacos
906 W. 4th St.
309-787-2890, rudystacos.com
Moline
* Adolph’s
2903 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
309-797-8408, adolphsmexicanfoods.com
* Coya’s
4320 4th Ave., Moline, and 1603 5th Ave., Moline
309-749-7626, facebook.com/coyascafe; 309-524-3318, facebook.com/coyascafequinta
* El Mariachi
1317 15th St., Moline
309-797-3178
* La Casa Mexican Grill
525 19th St., Moline
309-797-3677, lacasa525.wixsite.com/la-casa
* La Rancherita 2
2139 16th St., Moline
309-797-1769, facebook.com/LaRancherita2
* La Primavera
601 15th St., Moline
309-797-8103
* Las Imperial
134 4th Ave, Moline
309-797-5984
* Los Agaves Mexican Grill
5304 Avenue of the Cities, Moline
309-757-1505
3939 16th St., Moline
309-757-7134
* Maria’s
1714 7th St., Moline
309-764-5252
* Rudy's Tacos
2404 16th St.
309-762-3293, rudystacos.com
* Senor Julio’s
2900 River Dr., Moline
309-524-3170
* Taqueria Rolys
2006 16th St., Moline
309-517-6516
Muscatine
* Chicharo's Mexican Grill
201 W. 2nd St., Muscatine, Iowa 52761
563-299-0659, facebook.com/ChicharosMexicanGrill
* La Morelia
810 Park Ave. Suite 13, Muscatine
563-554-1491, facebook.com/LaMorelia
Rock Island
* Acapulco
422 24th St., Rock Island
309-788-4258, acapulcocafeil.com
* El Patron
1806 2nd Ave., Rock Island
309-732-3333
* El Patron Express
3850 Blackhawk Rd., Rock Island
309-558-0002
* Galleries in the District
1806 2nd Ave., Rock Island
309-430-3860
* La Rancherita
4118 14th Ave., Rock Island
309-794-1648
* Old Mexico
610 45th St., Rock Island
309-788-7251, oldmexicoqc.com
* Rudy's Tacos
2716 18th Ave., Rock Island
309-794-1678, rudystacos.com
Silvis
* Lolita’s
402 1st Ave., Silvis
309-755-3352, facebook.com/LolitasSilvis
* San Luis
818 1st Ave., Silvis
309-755-4103