Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE MEN'S HOOPS

Augie ranked No. 23: The Augustana men's basketball team moved up a spot to No. 23 in the latest d3hoops.com national men's NCAA Division III poll that was released Monday. The Vikings (5-2, 1-0 CCIW) received 94 votes to move up a spot from last week after opening CCIW play with a 65-63 overtime victory over Carroll.

Augie is one of six CCIW teams in the poll. The Vikings are ranked behind No. 12 Elmhurst (6-0, 1-0 CCIW) and No. 22 Carthage (6-1, 1-1). North Central (5-3, 1-1), league-leading Wheaton (6-2, 2-0) and Illinois Wesleyan (6-2, 1-1) are receiving votes.

The top six teams in the very fluid poll — that includes five newcomers — remained the same, topped by Sawrthmore (8-0).

PREP GIRLS' BOWLING

Rock Island 3197, Geneseo 3116: Despite having the high game (243) and high three-game series (601), Jenah Hart and the Geneseo Maple Leafs couldn’t get it done against the Rock Island Rocks. Bailey Tripilas led the Rocks with a high game of 211 and a high series of 567.