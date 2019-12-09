Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE MEN'S HOOPS
Augie ranked No. 23: The Augustana men's basketball team moved up a spot to No. 23 in the latest d3hoops.com national men's NCAA Division III poll that was released Monday. The Vikings (5-2, 1-0 CCIW) received 94 votes to move up a spot from last week after opening CCIW play with a 65-63 overtime victory over Carroll.
Augie is one of six CCIW teams in the poll. The Vikings are ranked behind No. 12 Elmhurst (6-0, 1-0 CCIW) and No. 22 Carthage (6-1, 1-1). North Central (5-3, 1-1), league-leading Wheaton (6-2, 2-0) and Illinois Wesleyan (6-2, 1-1) are receiving votes.
The top six teams in the very fluid poll — that includes five newcomers — remained the same, topped by Sawrthmore (8-0).
PREP GIRLS' BOWLING
Rock Island 3197, Geneseo 3116: Despite having the high game (243) and high three-game series (601), Jenah Hart and the Geneseo Maple Leafs couldn’t get it done against the Rock Island Rocks. Bailey Tripilas led the Rocks with a high game of 211 and a high series of 567.
Sterling 2759, Moline 2645: The Sterling Girl's Bowling team handled the Maroons at Blackhawk Lanes. Sterling was led by senior Zoey Paone with a 618 series. Regyn Buffington led the Maroons with a high game of 187 and her 544 series.
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Annawan 56, Ridgewood 35: The Annawan Bravettes had three players score in double-figures in the Lincoln Trail Conference victory. Emily Miller led the Bravettes with 15 points with teammates Kaley Peterson (13) and Keagan Rico (12) following in the scoring column.