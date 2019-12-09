Q-C SPORTS SHORTS
View Comments

Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

  • Updated

COLLEGE MEN'S HOOPS

Augie ranked No. 23: The Augustana men's basketball team moved up a spot to No. 23 in the latest d3hoops.com national men's NCAA Division III poll that was released Monday. The  Vikings (5-2, 1-0 CCIW) received 94 votes to move up a spot from last week after opening CCIW play with a 65-63 overtime victory over Carroll. 

Augie is one of six CCIW teams in the poll. The Vikings are ranked behind No. 12 Elmhurst (6-0, 1-0 CCIW) and No. 22 Carthage (6-1, 1-1). North Central (5-3, 1-1), league-leading Wheaton (6-2, 2-0) and Illinois Wesleyan (6-2, 1-1) are receiving votes. 

The top six teams in the very fluid poll — that includes five newcomers — remained the same, topped by Sawrthmore (8-0).

PREP GIRLS' BOWLING

Rock Island 3197, Geneseo 3116: Despite having the high game (243) and high three-game series (601), Jenah Hart and the Geneseo Maple Leafs couldn’t get it done against the Rock Island Rocks. Bailey Tripilas led the Rocks with a high game of 211 and a high series of 567.

Sterling 2759, Moline 2645: The Sterling Girl's Bowling team handled the Maroons at Blackhawk Lanes. Sterling was led by senior Zoey Paone with a 618 series. Regyn Buffington led the Maroons with a high game of 187 and her 544 series. 

PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Annawan 56, Ridgewood 35: The Annawan Bravettes had three players score in double-figures in the Lincoln Trail Conference victory. Emily Miller led the Bravettes with 15 points with teammates Kaley Peterson (13) and Keagan Rico (12) following in the scoring column.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News