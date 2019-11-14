Bandits name assistant GM
Paul Kleinhans-Schulz, a Waverly, Iowa native and Augustana College graduate, is joining the Quad-Cities River Bandits front-office staff as the Midwest League team's new assistant general manager.
Kleinhans-Schulz, who previously worked for the River Bandits from 2014-16 as an account manager and sales manager, rejoins the team after spending the 2019 season as the assistant general manager of the Fort Myers Miracle in the Florida State League.
He also worked as director of group sales and assistant general manger of sales for the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2017 and in 2018 as an assistant general manager for short-season Lowell, which like Quad-Cities is owned by Main Street Baseball.
“Paul was a valuable member of the great team we had in Quad Cities a few years ago and was a big part of our success in Lowell in 2018. We are so glad to have him back in the Quad Cities moving forward,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “Paul is young, dynamic and completely customer-service focused. Our goal as a team is to get better each year and Paul represents a big upgrade for us in this position. We are extremely excited to welcome him back.”
Hird honored at Notre Dame
Alleman graduate Kevin Hird was named the National Player of the Week for Division 1 Club Baseball.
Playing for Notre Dame, the outfielder/second baseman was 10 for 14 in three games with three doubles, three triples, seven RBIs and eight runs scored. The Irish won all three games against Indiana via the mercy rule.
Local players earn academic honors
Four college football players from the Quad-Cities have been named to academic all-district teams by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Augustana defensive lineman Daniel Tjaden, from Davenport Assumption, and special teams player Alek Jacobs, from Rock Island, were named to NCAA Division III teams along with Wartburg defensive back Will Hasken, a former Northeast athlete.
Northwest Missouri State offensive lineman Ryan Spelhaug, a senior from Pleasant Valley, was named all-district in Division II.
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar was honored in Division I.