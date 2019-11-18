COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Augie's Jarosz honored again: For the second week in a row, Augustana senior running back Bobby Jarosz (Prospect HS) has been named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week. Jarosz set a career-best in rushing yards (263) for the second straight game, as Augustana defeated Carthage 51-36 Saturday at Art Keller Field in Kenosha, Wis.
Jarosz carried 35 times against the Red Men to post the fifth-best single-game rushing total in school history. Matt Roe (342 in 2004), Sam Frasco (312 on 2015) and Joe Thompson (300 in 1975 and 275 in 1974) are the only Vikings to have rushed for more yards in a game.
Jarosz also blocked his second punt of the season and recovered it for a key second quarter touchdown.
For the season, Jarosz carried 215 times for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns. His rushing total ranks ninth-best in a single season at Augustana and he’s sixth in rushing yards per game (116.5) and all-purpose yards per game (141.0). He was the Vikings’ fourth leading receiver this year with 28 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown.
In nine CCIW games, Jarosz ranked second in the league in rushing (116.9 ypg) and all-purpose yards (140.1 ypg) and fourth in scoring (8.0 ppg).
Despite starting for just one season, Jarosz finished his career 19th on Augustana’s all-time rushing list with 1,868 yards. He also caught 51 passes for 427 yards and two scores. He ranks in the school’s career top 20 in total touchdowns (25—tied for 15th), rushing touchdowns (22—tied for 16th) and points scored (150—tied for 20th) and shares the school record with four blocked kicks, a statistic that’s been tracked since the late 1980’s.
Prep girls’ basketball
Annawan 47, Sherrard 44: On the opening day of the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament, the Annawan Bravettes defeated the hosting Sherrard Tigers 47-44. Ella Manuel led a balanced Annawan attack with 13 points as Keagan Rico and Emily Miller (10 rebounds) added eight each. Sydney Adamson had 17 points to lead Sherrard and teammate Taylor Barber added 10 points. Carley Whitsell led the Tigers with 10 rebounds.