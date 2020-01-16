Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS

BHC 61, Illinois Valley 55: Even without starters Sydney Hannam and Nya Taylor, the Black Hawk women remained perfect in Arrowhead Conference play, moving to 3-0 with the tough road victory. Balance keyed the 13-5 Lady Braves as starters Margie Villaruz and Jessica Stice as well as reserve Jadyn King all scored 11 points to share team scoring honors. Megan Teal added nine as all eight players on the court scored. King hit half of BHC's six 3-pointers. Hannam, BHC's leading scorer, is competing in Miss Illinois pageant activities and Taylor is out with a knee injury.