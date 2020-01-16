Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Rock Island 114, Pekin 68: The Rock Island Rocks defeated Pekin 114-68 in a Thursday dual in which Ryan Nickel and Shay Wright both picked up two solo wins. Nickel won the 50 free (22.79) and the 100 free (50.30) and Wright won the 200 IM (2:15.94) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.81).
PREP BOYS BOWLING
Rock Island 2712, West Central 2633: Austin Muller took home high game (253) and high series (651) honors to lead Rock Island's victory. Fellow Rock Kaden Witt added a 549 series.
Geneseo 3444, E-P 2833: The Geneseo Maple Leafs easily won the dual on their home alley at Lee's Lanes. No Geneseo scores were reported, but Jaron Gibson paced E-P with a 537 series.
PREP GIRLS' BOWLING
Dixon 3044, United Township 2935: United Township's Regina Harmening had the high series with a 555, but the Panthers fell to hosting Dixon in the dual meet. Kiera Henderson added a 515 and Ashlyn Burkeybile a 502 for the Panthers. Dixon's Kaitlyn Hansen rolled the high game with a 216.
COLLEGE MEN'S HOOPS
IVCC 71, Black Hawk 57: The Black Hawk Braves had only two players crack double-digit scoring in the Arrowhead Conference setback. Nolan Griffin led the Braves with 12 and teammate Delaney Little chipped in 10 for the Braves, who trailed 30-23 at the half.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS
BHC 61, Illinois Valley 55: Even without starters Sydney Hannam and Nya Taylor, the Black Hawk women remained perfect in Arrowhead Conference play, moving to 3-0 with the tough road victory. Balance keyed the 13-5 Lady Braves as starters Margie Villaruz and Jessica Stice as well as reserve Jadyn King all scored 11 points to share team scoring honors. Megan Teal added nine as all eight players on the court scored. King hit half of BHC's six 3-pointers. Hannam, BHC's leading scorer, is competing in Miss Illinois pageant activities and Taylor is out with a knee injury.