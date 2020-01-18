Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS

North Park 78, Augustana 70: The Augustana women's basketball team got off to a great start against CCIW-leading North Park, jumping out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter. However, Augie came up just short of the road upset. Former Alleman standout Gabby Loiz and Mia Lambert led Augie's balanced scoring attack with points each. Former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall added 11 and Jeni Crane 10 as the Vikings fell to 8-8, 3-4 in league play. Lex Jones was held to eight points, but grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Jayla Johnson led North Park (13-3, 6-1) with a game-high 26 points.

Bryan Stratton 76, Black Hawk 53: After a first half in which the Black Hawk Lady Braves were outscored 35-15, BHC didn't have quite enough in the rally. Margie Villaruz paced the Lady Braves with 17 points while former Moline prep standout Letecia Billups chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and one block to the BHC cause.

PREP BOYS BOWLING