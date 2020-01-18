Q-C SPORTS SHORTS

COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS
North Park 78, Augustana 70: The Augustana women's basketball team got off to a great start against CCIW-leading North Park, jumping out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter. However, Augie came up just short of the road upset. Former Alleman standout Gabby Loiz and Mia Lambert led Augie's balanced scoring attack with points each. Former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall added 11 and Jeni Crane 10 as the Vikings fell to 8-8, 3-4 in league play. Lex Jones was held to eight points, but grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. Jayla Johnson led North Park (13-3, 6-1) with a game-high 26 points.
Bryan Stratton 76, Black Hawk 53: After a first half in which the Black Hawk Lady Braves were outscored 35-15, BHC didn't have quite enough in the rally. Margie Villaruz paced the Lady Braves with 17 points while former Moline prep standout Letecia Billups chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and one block to the BHC cause.
PREP BOYS BOWLING
Rock Island places 9th in Oregon Regional: The Rock Island Rocks rolled a 4775 score and placed ninth out of 12 teams at the Oregon Regional contested at the Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon. The Rocks were only 30 pins away from eighth placed Erie. Kaden Witt qualified for state as an individual by bowling an 1146 six-game series. Austin Muller was the next highest Rock with a 913.
PREP WRESTLING
Brockman Invite: The Morrison Mustangs won the Brockman Invite, rolling up 204 points and out-distancing the runner-up hosting Kewanee Boilermakers by 22 points. The Mustangs captured four titles, highlighted by Colton Linke's 22-6 tech fall win in his 126-pound match against Kewanee’s Kaden Peterson. Ryan Kennedy picked up a win at 138 pounds for the Mustangs, taking a 6-2 decision over Eureka’s Drew Cook. Kayden White notched a win at 145 over Hall’s Connor Booker and Kyle Roberts beat Somonoauk’s Joey Rowan.
The Kewanee Boilermakers picked up four championships starting at 113 pounds as Ryan Welgat pinned Conor Huber. Xander Gruszeczka recorded a 9-3 decision at 120 pounds over fellow Boilermaker Hayden Davis. Kadin Rednour picked up an impressive 11-0 major decision over teammate Jaxson Hicks at 132 pounds. Rounding out the championship wins for the Boilermakers was Trevor Simaytis who logged a 2-1 decision over Morrison’s Jason Lopez at 285 pounds.