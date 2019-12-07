Q-C sports shorts

Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 73, Governors State 70: Jake Meeske hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and St. Ambrose beat Governors State on Saturday to stay unbeaten in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
John Kerr tied for team-high scoring honors for the Fighting Bees (10-2, 6-0) with 16 points on the night he became the 50th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Kerr also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
All five St. Ambrose starters finished in double figures as the two teams combined to get just six points from their benches.
Tom Kazanecki chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds; Dylan Kaczmarek 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists; and Meeske 12 points and six assists. Michael Williams added 13 points including two free throws to help seal the win in the closing seconds.
Justin Siorek scored 23 to lead Governors State (6-4, 3-3).
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 58, Governors State 48: The Bees held the Jaguars to just 26.5% shooting on their way to a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win Saturday.
Kylie Wroblewski posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for St. Ambrose (5-6, 4-3 CCAC) and Gabrielle Koelker chipped in 13 points.
Sharnita Breeze led Governors State (5-8, 2-4) with 24 points.
Prep girls' bowling
Panthers win at Kewanee: United Township senior Ashlyn Burkeybile bowled the second-best six-game series (1,057), third-best three-gamer (554) and the high game of 235 to help the Panthers place first at the six-team Anel Dura Invitational at Dura Bowl Lanes in Kewanee. Moline was runner-up, with Kewanee in fifth. Kalli Hann led Moline with a 1,012, good for sixth best individual total. Galesburg placed fourth as Chloe Day had the high six-game series (1,093).
Rocks place second at Palatine Invitational: The Rock Island girls team combined for 5491 points to take second behind Lockport at the Palatine Invitational. Palatine dominated the competition with 6792 points. Rock Island's Heather Motley tied with Emilie Plashar of Lockport for the high game on the day with 247. Motley finished with a six-game series of 1171.
Prep girls' basketball
Amboy 42, Riverdale 39: Molly Sharp and Katelyn Oleson led the Rams with 11 points each, but Riverdale fell just short against Amboy. Riverdale trailed 23-15 at halftime but failed to complete the comeback after only scoring eight points in the fourth quarter.
Clinton 42, Sherrard 32: The Tigers were held to just 12 first-half points in their loss against Clinton. Emma Hofmann led the team with nine points but had four fouls in the contest. Clinton went 14-of-17 from the free throw line.
Prep wrestling
South takes North/South wrestling duals: Stillman Valley, West Carroll and Lena-Winslow combine for five dual meet wins to defeat Riverdale, Mercer County and Sherrard. Mercer County won two of its matchups against Stillman Valley (49-30) and West Carroll (39-39, decided by tiebreaker). Sherrard and Riverdale each picked up wins against Stillman Valley, 42-18 and 36-31 respectively.
Sherrard's Josh Bynum won all three of his matchups by pin. Bynum defeated West Carroll's Caden Colehour in 1:05, Brady Stick of Lena-Winslow in 1:45 and Omer Gallardo of Stillman Valley in 50 seconds.
Bryan Caves of Riverdale was also a winner in his three matches, with pins over Gallardo (40 seconds) and Stick (53 seconds) and a 10-0 major decision win over Eli Dertz of West Carroll.
Golden Eagle Seth Speaker went 2-1 on the day with pins over West Carroll's Bishop Groezinger (1:19) and Addison Hendricks of Stillman Valley (3:56). His loss came to Jason Herman of Lena-Winslow in a 4-1 decision.
Maroons improve to 6-3: Moline went 3-1 Saturday at the United Township quad, suffering its only loss first, a 39-34 defeat to Normal West. The Maroons bounced back on coach Jacob Ruettiger's birthday in a 37-34 win over Normal Community, 44-24 win over Quincy, and 42-40 win over Pekin.