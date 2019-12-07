Q-C sports shorts

Clinton 42, Sherrard 32: The Tigers were held to just 12 first-half points in their loss against Clinton. Emma Hofmann led the team with nine points but had four fouls in the contest. Clinton went 14-of-17 from the free throw line.

Prep wrestling

South takes North/South wrestling duals: Stillman Valley, West Carroll and Lena-Winslow combine for five dual meet wins to defeat Riverdale, Mercer County and Sherrard. Mercer County won two of its matchups against Stillman Valley (49-30) and West Carroll (39-39, decided by tiebreaker). Sherrard and Riverdale each picked up wins against Stillman Valley, 42-18 and 36-31 respectively.

Sherrard's Josh Bynum won all three of his matchups by pin. Bynum defeated West Carroll's Caden Colehour in 1:05, Brady Stick of Lena-Winslow in 1:45 and Omer Gallardo of Stillman Valley in 50 seconds.

Bryan Caves of Riverdale was also a winner in his three matches, with pins over Gallardo (40 seconds) and Stick (53 seconds) and a 10-0 major decision win over Eli Dertz of West Carroll.

Golden Eagle Seth Speaker went 2-1 on the day with pins over West Carroll's Bishop Groezinger (1:19) and Addison Hendricks of Stillman Valley (3:56). His loss came to Jason Herman of Lena-Winslow in a 4-1 decision.

Maroons improve to 6-3: Moline went 3-1 Saturday at the United Township quad, suffering its only loss first, a 39-34 defeat to Normal West. The Maroons bounced back on coach Jacob Ruettiger's birthday in a 37-34 win over Normal Community, 44-24 win over Quincy, and 42-40 win over Pekin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0