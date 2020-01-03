Q-C sports decade in review

The decade of the 2010s provided numerous dominating efforts on the athletic fields in the Quad-Cities. Here are the top highlights from the decade:
A-plus JDC
The John Deere Classic has never been better in its 49-year history than a national headline-grabbing stretch from 2010 to 2015.
Included were victories by major winners Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson, and a historic three-peat Steve Stricker capped with an epic 30-foot putt on the 72nd hole to claim the 2011 tourney.
Spieth, just days before his 20th birthday in 2013, became a first-time PGA Tour winner in a three-man, five-hole playoff that included defending champ Johnson.
Then, after winning both the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, Spieth returned to TPC Deere Run to win in another playoff before resuming his Grand Slam bid the following week at the British Open. Spieth's unconventional decision to reject the accepted norm of arriving in England a week prior and playing in the Scottish Open was hotly debated, but he answered critics by contending before tying for fourth. The Tour's Player of the Year also had a near-miss at the fourth major, earning runner-up honors at the PGA Championship.
Johnson, who hailed a mere 90 minutes away from the local PGA Tour stop, was the 2015 British Open winner after his usual stop at the JDC. Also the 2007 Masters winner, and a Ryder Cup regular in the 2010s, Johnson won his "hometown event" in 2012 in a playoff.
Stricker's JDC victory streak, which coincided with his rise to No. 2 in the world rankings and ascension to President's Cup captain by 2017, also included a tournament-record 26-under score in 2010.
Hardwood highlights
Rock Island and co-Illinois Mr. Basketball Chasson Randle scored the first state title ever by an Illinois Quad-Cities boys' basketball team in 2011.
An incredible decade of local hoops has followed, led by Randle graduating to All-American stardom in college at Stanford, a championship pro career overseas, and a couple of seasons in the NBA.
In all, high schools from both sides of the Mississippi River scored a combined nine state titles and 23 state trophies during the 2010s. Included are three trophies by the Annawan girls, with the major-college VanHyfte sisters (Jayde, Celina and Morgan) helping lead to 2013 bronze and championship gold in 2014 and 2017. The Prophetstown girls (second 2014, third 2015) and Rockridge boys (third 2015, second 2016) also netted a pair of trophies in the 2010s.
A cavalcade of local products also joined Randle in making noise on the major-college and professional stages, including Rockridge's Ethan Happ, Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer, and Rock Islanders Tyler Hall and C.J. Carr. Happ, an All-American at Wisconsin, began his pro career this season in Europe, while Baer (Big Ten's top sixth man at Iowa), Hall (the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading scorer) and Carr are all in the NBA's developmental G-League.
Another former member of the Quad-Cities Elite AAU program, Isaiah Roby of nearby Dixon, also was a 2019 NBA Draft pick.
Even more major-college success is coming in the 2020s, with that decade opening with Rock Island's three-time Illinois Ms. Basketball Brea Beal (South Carolina) joined by Iowa Mr. Basketball honorees such as Bettendorf's D.J. Carton (Ohio State) and Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp (Iowa) already providing highlights for their schools. Former Rock Island standout Chrislyn Carr is also starring at Texas Tech, where she earned All-Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors after last season.
Madison Avenue
Forecast as a future tennis star at the age of 9, which hastened a move to Florida to train at the Evert Tennis Academy, Rock Island native Madison Keys realized her international potential in the 2010s.
A five-time premier tournament winner so far on the WTA Tour, Keys reached the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slam events before her upcoming 25th birthday.
Included was a championship duel with gal pal Sloane Stephens in 2017's unsuccessful U.S. Open final. Keys also reached the semifinals in Flushing Meadows in 2018, in addition to Final Four appearances at the French (2018) and Australian (2016) Opens. She also lost in the Elite Eight quarters at Wimbledon (2015), the Aussie (2018) and French (2019).
Keys, who also played in the 2016 WTA Finals, was ranked as high as No. 7 in the world in October 2016, and has remained in the Top 25 since 2015. She's compiled a 71-29 career record in the four Grand Slam tournaments.
Considered one of the biggest serves and hardest forehand hitters on Tour, Keys is a big part of the next generation coming up behind tennis icon Serena Williams as a new decade dawns "Down Under" in January.
Augie goes national
The Augustana College men's basketball team made seven NCAA Division III national tournament appearances in the 2010s, reaching the championship game in both 2015 and 2017, but settled for runner-up honors each time.
The closest the Vikings came to a title was in 2017, when Nolan Ebel had a driving layup blocked by Babson's National Player of the Year Joey Flannery to deny the go-ahead points and potential game-winning basket in the final seconds of a 79-78 thriller.
Augie posted a record of 232-63 in a decade tear that also included four straight Elite Eights and an unprecedented five consecutive CCIW titles (2015-19).
The Vikes also won the 2011 CCIW crown and netted six All-American players in a memorable decade for Coach Grey Giovanine. Two-time selection Ebel was joined by backcourt mate Chrishawn Orange and former teammates Ben Ryan and fellow two-timer Hunter Hill as Augie's All-Americans during the decade.
Bandits hit a home run
The Quad Cities River Bandits did much more than win three Midwest League titles in the just-completed decade. Those championships in 2011, 2013 and 2017 also helped stock three World Series qualifiers, including the 2017 World champs, the Houston Astros.
Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and starting pitcher Lance McCullers were among the regulars on the 2013 Bandits. That 81-win team also included Milwaukee's All-Star closer Josh Hader and fellow Major League regulars Teoscar Hernandez (Toronto) and Rio Ruiz (Baltimore).
Houston's 2019 American League champs also mined big hitter Yordan Alvarez, among others, from their 2017 title-winning minor-league affiliate, which was a 79-game winner.
The St. Louis Cardinals also won the 2013 National League pennant with help from 2011 Bandits such as Trevor Rosenthal, Kolten Wong, Carlos Martinez and the late Oscar Tavares. QC also won 81 games that year when the Cardinals were the local affiliate's parent club.
Correa's fellow decorated Astros stars George Springer (2014) and Alex Bregman (2015) are among the many other Major Leaguers to have played at Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park.
The stadium also became one of the local franchise's enduring stars in the 2010s. Regulalrly recognized as one of the best in all of the minor leagues, MWP boasts several ameneties including a kids' play area with amusement rides, including a Ferris Wheel just beyond the left field fence.
Golden softball diamonds
The Quad Cities remained the queen of Illinois high school softball in the just-completed decade, but the Iowa side joined the medal haul in the 2010s to make the sport arguably the most successful in the area.
Local schools won a combined 11 titles among 28 state trophies, including six championships and 11 other top-four pieces of hardware on the Illinois side.
Half of the title haul in Illinois came in 2011, when Moline (Class 4A), Morrison (2A) and Monmouth United (1A) all claimed championships. The 2018 season also saw two titles on each side of the river, with Rock Island (4A) and Rockridge (2A) joining Iowa state champs Pleasant Valley and Assumption in the winners' circle.
Alleman (2A) was the other title-winning softball team from Illinois in the 2010s. Moline, Rockridge and Morrison all earned three state trophies during the decade, each settling for a pair of thirds.
Good Knights
Assumption enjoyed an incredible decade of sports success, winning a whopping 31 state team titles.
The girls' soccer team led the charge by claiming eight of Iowa Class 1A's last nine state crowns.
The Knights' other state title-winning squads: girls' track (5), dual wrestling (5), baseball (3), softball (3), girls' basketball (3), wrestling (2), boys' tennis (1) and girls' cross country (1).
The year 2014 was especially good with five titles. Four each were claimed in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2017.
The decade's state championship haul more than doubled the school's all-time team total, which numbered 25 prior to 2010.
As a result, Assumption won the Des Moines Register's All-Sports Award four times in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.
Other notables
• Former Moline track and cross country star Aisha Praught graduated from college stardom at Illinois State to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Competing for Jamaica, homeland of her biological father, Praught finished 14th in the 3000 steeplechase at the 2016 Summer Games. She also competed at the 2015 World Championships in China, but was disqualified during that race,
Praught improved to fourth at the 2017 Worlds, though, and also took sixth in the 1500 meter run at the 2018 Worlds. She won the 3000 steeplechase at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, but officially switched to the 1500 in 2019 for the Pan American Games (finished second) and Worlds (29th) in advance of a 2020 Olympic bid.
• Bettendorf's Robbie Lawler fought his way back to UFC prominence in the 2010s after falling out of the world's top organization in the early 2000s by losing three of four matches, the last two defeats to future UFC champions like himself.
Lawler reigned as the UFC's middleweight champ from Dec. 2014 to July 2016, and despite celebrating his 38th birthday in March 2020, still is considered among the UFC's most entertaining fighters. His 20 pro knockouts have helped him garner several awards over a decorated career.
The career comeback included titles in SuperBrawl, ICON Sport and Elite XC as well as an unsuccessful televised title bid in the Showtime network's rival, Strikeforce. Lawler is 28-14 in his pro career despite losing his final three bouts of the decade.
• Augustana and St. Ambrose track both were worthy of national recognition in the 2010s.
Together, the two local colleges produced nine national champions, including seven racewalkers from SAU.
The SAU men also finished fourth at the 2017 NAIA Indoor Nationals, and added Top 10 placings at the 2017 and 2018 Outdoor Nationals.
Augustana also boasted 106 NCAA Division III track All-Americans during the decade, 97 of them from the men's team, while SAU produced 97 NAIA All-Americans from the men's and women's teams combined.
• After winning titles in each of the previous three decades, Bettendorf football failed to add a championship banner to the on-field resume in the 2010s.
Yet, the Bulldogs were again a big part of local gridiron success stories in the just-completed decade, finishing as the 2011 state runner-up and making seven other semifinal appearances. In fact, 2013 and 2016 were the only seasons the Bulldogs failed to play in the UNI-Dome, Iowa's home for the Final Fours in each class.
Five area schools did win state titles, including Mercer County (2012), Morrison (2011) and Sterling Newman (2010, 2013, 2019).
Three local squads also added state runner-up finishes -- Geneseo (2013) and Alleman (2010 and 2012).
• A generation after the Quad City Sports Commission dissolved, the group's founding vision is coming into focus in the form of sports-specific commerce.
The ASA Nationals at Moline's Green Valley Sports Complex, the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament, and the NAIA men's golf nationals at TPC Deere Run are all examples of special events that have visited the area multiple times in the past decade.
More youth tournaments and college games are also landing locally with the recent addition of Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex. So much so, that a revival of the QCSC was being talked about in December 2019.
Other milestones
• The Quad City Mallards, who won three titles and reached six league finals in the late 1990s and early 2000s, struggled through several ownership and league changes during the decade before eventually ceasing operations after their 21st campaign in 2017-18. But professional hockey weathers the storm when local owners Ryan Mosley and John Dawson emerge to start a new team, the QC Storm, to join nearby Peoria in the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League starting in the 2018-19 campaign.
• From the 2009 ashes of the folded arenafootball2 circuit, the Quad City Steamwheelers re-launch after nearly a decade of dormancy in late 2017 for the 2018 Champions Indoor Football season. Illinois native Doug Bland, who owns a CIF team in Texas, returns near his hometown of Marseilles to restart the team. The playoff-qualifying 'Wheelers move a year later to the more geographically-pleasing Indoor Football League in a continuing bid to recapture the past glory of the two-time af2 champs.
Steve Tappa was a sports writer with the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com from January 1989 until October of 2019.