Q-C sports decade in review

Lawler reigned as the UFC's middleweight champ from Dec. 2014 to July 2016, and despite celebrating his 38th birthday in March 2020, still is considered among the UFC's most entertaining fighters. His 20 pro knockouts have helped him garner several awards over a decorated career.

The career comeback included titles in SuperBrawl, ICON Sport and Elite XC as well as an unsuccessful televised title bid in the Showtime network's rival, Strikeforce. Lawler is 28-14 in his pro career despite losing his final three bouts of the decade.

• Augustana and St. Ambrose track both were worthy of national recognition in the 2010s.

Together, the two local colleges produced nine national champions, including seven racewalkers from SAU.

The SAU men also finished fourth at the 2017 NAIA Indoor Nationals, and added Top 10 placings at the 2017 and 2018 Outdoor Nationals.

Augustana also boasted 106 NCAA Division III track All-Americans during the decade, 97 of them from the men's team, while SAU produced 97 NAIA All-Americans from the men's and women's teams combined.

• After winning titles in each of the previous three decades, Bettendorf football failed to add a championship banner to the on-field resume in the 2010s.