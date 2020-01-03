Q-C SPORT SHORTS

Prep girls’ bowling
Galesburg Holiday Classic: Heather Motley was the star of the show as she topped the scoring at the Galesburg Holiday Classic. The senior was tops with a 241 game, 598 for high three-game series, and 1140 for high six-game series helping the Rock Island Rocks win the team title with a 5272 pinfall.
While Motley had all the high games, the rest of the Rocks all placed above 1000 pins with Kelsey Freeman having 1085 pins over six games. Sarah Stevenovic and Bailey Tripilas were within nine pins of each other with 1028 and 1019, respectively, and Macy O’Mary finished with 1000.
The Geneseo Maple Leafs placed second with a 4767 team score paced by Jenah Hart's 1035. Teammate Madison Holevoet wasn’t far behind shooting 1006.
The Moline Maroons shot 4445 which placed them fourth in the nine-team event. Regyn Buffington led the Maroons with a 1023 score.
Prep girls' basketball
Riverdale 49, Richmond-Burton 28: Sidney Garrett had a game-high 18 points as the Riverdale Rams beat Richmond-Burton 49-28 in non-conference action. Shae Hanrahan added eight points as the Rams improved to 12-2 on the season.
Kewanee 55, Erie-Prophetstown 43: The Kewanee Boiler Girls took a 17-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as Gracey Damron dropped in a game-high 23 points as the Boiler Girls beat the E-P Panthers in Three Rivers Conference action. Baylee Anderson led the Panthers with 13 points and was the only Panther in double-digit points.
Prep boys’ bowling
Sterling 3401, DeKalb 3041: Carter Schlegel led the Sterling Golden Warriors to a 3401-3041 win over DeKalb with a high three-game series of 724. Sophomore Cabot McClaughlin was second for the Golden Warriors with a 630.