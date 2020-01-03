Q-C SPORT SHORTS

Prep girls’ bowling

Galesburg Holiday Classic: Heather Motley was the star of the show as she topped the scoring at the Galesburg Holiday Classic. The senior was tops with a 241 game, 598 for high three-game series, and 1140 for high six-game series helping the Rock Island Rocks win the team title with a 5272 pinfall.

While Motley had all the high games, the rest of the Rocks all placed above 1000 pins with Kelsey Freeman having 1085 pins over six games. Sarah Stevenovic and Bailey Tripilas were within nine pins of each other with 1028 and 1019, respectively, and Macy O’Mary finished with 1000.

The Geneseo Maple Leafs placed second with a 4767 team score paced by Jenah Hart's 1035. Teammate Madison Holevoet wasn’t far behind shooting 1006.

The Moline Maroons shot 4445 which placed them fourth in the nine-team event. Regyn Buffington led the Maroons with a 1023 score.

Prep girls' basketball

Riverdale 49, Richmond-Burton 28: Sidney Garrett had a game-high 18 points as the Riverdale Rams beat Richmond-Burton 49-28 in non-conference action. Shae Hanrahan added eight points as the Rams improved to 12-2 on the season.