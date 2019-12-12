Q-C calendar of events: Dec. 12-19

Season of Light: Thursday-Friday, Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m., John Deere Planetarium, 820 38th St., Rock Island. Through Dec. 13. This multimedia planetarium show uses the planetarium sky projector, astronomical images, music and narration projected onto a 30-foot dome to tell the story of how holiday traditions are connected to the sky above. Doors will open 15 minutes before each show and late comers will not be admitted. Not recommended for children 7 years and younger. Reservations requested. The nearby Fryxell Geology Museum also will be open to the public 7:30-8:30 p.m. weeknights and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Santaland Diaries: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Dec. 15. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. This show contains adult language and is intended for mature audiences only. $20.

Visit From Santa: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. $8 adults, $4 youth. Members: $6 adults, $2 youth.