Q-C calendar of events: Dec. 12-19

THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Cresendo Brown Bag Lunch with Christmas Sing-a-long: noon to 1:30 p.m., First Covenant Church , 3303 41st St., Moline. Participants can bring a lunch and get in the holiday spirit with this fun Christmas sing-along. Coffee, water and Christmas cookies will be provided. Co-sponsored by Elim Covenant Church and First Covenant Church. Free.
Holiday Champagne and Sparkling Wine Dinner: 6-9 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Celebrate the season at the beautifully decorated Hauberg mansion. There will be a selection of fine quality sparkling wines and champagne paired with a delicious gourmet meal. For more information or to purchase tickets (required), call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $50.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
Holiday Piano Concert featuring Amanda Drenter: noon to 1 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Local pianist Amanda Drenter will perform a variety of holiday tunes. Free.
Teen Midnight Society: 4-10 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can watch the entire 2019 series remake of, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?," and enjoy games and snacks. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Ham Dinner: 5:30-7 p.m., East End Bolders Club, 3217 4th Ave., Moline. The East End Bolderd Club will host this ham dinner. Registration required by Sunday, Dec. 8. $10.
Greg and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Tony Hoeppner and Friends: 6-9 p.m., Abides Bar and Grill, 2020 1st St. W, Milan. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Karl and the Country Dutchmen: 6:30-10:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this Christmas dance. For more information, call 563-284-6340. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
A Nova Christmas: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Marcy Playground with Elizabeth Moen: 8-10 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. $15-$20.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Bethel Wesley United Methodist Women: Cookie Walk and Bake Sale: 8-11 a.m., Bethel Wesley United Methodist, 1201 13th St., Moline. Cookies will be sold for 25 cents apiece or $3 per dozen. There also available will be Swedish rye bread, quick breads, cinnamon rolls, pies and more.
Tara Chanting Retreat: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. The powerful energy created during this retreat will help bring about positive transformations in life and in the world. Each session includes chanting praises to Tara originally composed by Buddha Shakyamuni himself and are especially blessed. Session schedule includes 8-9 a.m., 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes. Free.
New Hope Presbyterian Church: annual Cookie Walk: 9-11 a.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4209 W. Locust St., Davenport. Featuring homemade cookies, candies, bread and other treats.
Friends of the Eldridge Library: Christmas Bake and Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scott County Library, 200 N. 6th Ave., Eldridge. Featuring homemade baked items and candies, Santas, snowmen, ornaments, other Christmas decor and gifts. There also will be a Book Fair with a BOGO sale. Proceeds benefit the activites and programs at the library.
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church: Holiday Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to noon, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. The sale will feature traditional ethnic dessert favorites such as Baklava, Koulourakia (butter twist cookies), Kourambiethes (powdered sugar cookies), Melomacarona (honey-dipped spice cookies) and Paximathia (Greek biscott). Ever popular Tiropitakia (cheese puffs) and Spanakopitakia (spinach puffs) will also be for sale as well as homemade bread and gift box assortment packages. Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna) will be sold by the pan.
Christ United Methodist Church Silvis: Cookie Walk: 9 a.m., Christ United Methodist Methodist Church Silvis Campus, 1301 2nd St. Featuring a huge assortment of Cookies and candies. Containers will be provided and free coffee will be available. $7 a pound.
Family Program: Owl Pellets: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Led by a naturalist, families can take a closer, more intimate look into what owls eat, how they digest it and how their pellets can tell us more about the species. All ages welcome. Registration is recommended to ensure the appropriate number of materials. $6 child, $3 child (member), free for accompanying adults/youth 3 years and younger.
Annual Wreaths Across Amercia: 10:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. This event will include the laying of a wreath honoring veterans and the marking of the cemetery's graves with holiday wreaths. Keynote speaker will be Col. Stephen Marr, Garrison Commander, Rock Island Arsenal. For more information or to RSVP, call 309-782-7746. Free.
Annual Christmas Party Open House: noon to 5 p.m., Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, 2504 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. This open house will feature a visit from Santa with all children receiving a gift. There also will be discounted adoption rates, a silent auction, face painting, bake sale and lots of homeless animals looking for a new family for Christmas. Free with donations accepted.
Natural Wreath Class: 1 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Naturalist Michael J. Granger will give a lesson on wreath making. Participants can learn to fashion a wreath out of grapevine and then decorate it with natural items. Visitors may bring evergreen tree trimmings, seeds, nuts or other natural items to make wreaths one of a kind. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Quad-Cities Tuba Christmas: 2-3 p.m., SouthPark Mall, Moline. All tuba, euphonium and baritone players can be part of this unique performance held in the former Younkers courtyard. Music for the performance can be purchased at Griggs Music in Davenport and anyone from beginner to advanced performers are encouraged to perform. Registration is $10 to perform and includes a commemorative pin. For more information, visit tubachristmas.com. Free for spectators.
Sixth annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St James food pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.
Kerry and Rich: 6-9 p.m., Tuggers, 201 N. Main St., Port Byron. Free.
7eventh Time Down with Jamie Kimmett: 7 p.m., Grace Family Church, 6317 W. River Drive, Davenport. For more information. call 563-277-0030. $35 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 general admission.
Trivia Night: 7-10 p.m., Blue Grass Community Club, 232 E. Orphed St. Featuring a Rock Around the Christmas Tree theme, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. $10 per person.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. $10 non-members, $7 members.
A Nova Christmas: 7:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 364 E. Water St., Galesburg. Featuring the Nova Singers. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62 years and older), free for students.
Signature Series II: Holiday Brass: 7:30 p.m., North Scott High School , 200 S. 1st St., Eldridge. Part of the Signature Series presented by WVIK 90.2 FM and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. For these performances the QCSO's brass and percussion sections will partner with North Scott and Moline High School students to play a variety of holiday favorites. $25, $10 students.
SUNDAY, DEC. 15
The Heart of Christmas: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. The Calvary choir will perform this Christmas Cantata by Pepper Choplin. A potluck dinner will follow. Free.
Blues Christmas Brunch: noon-4 p.m., Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport. Presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society this afternoon will feature music by Avey/Grouws Band and a full all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bluesbreakfast.ticketleap.com/blues-christmas. $20 per person.
Signature Series II: Holiday Brass: 2 p.m., Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Part of the Signature Series presented by WVIK 90.2 FM and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. For these performances the QCSO's brass and percussion sections will partner with North Scott and Moline High School students to play a variety of holiday favorites. $25, $10 students.
Tony Sconyers Sextet: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series this concert will celebrate the vocal talents of Johnny Hartman. $15 reserved, $10 general.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
Holiday Intermission: 4-6 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Participants can come and play festive games, listen to music and more. For teens in grades 6-12. Free.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities with the Putnam: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. This month's event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-Cities area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how that culture changed until the first Euro-Americans arrived. Attendees will have the opportunity of hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection. Participants also can discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures. Free.
Teen Holiday Movie: 5:30-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 can enjoy this holiday movie night featuring crafts and snacks while watching a favorite holiday movie about an elf who discovers he is human. Free.
Trax from the Stax: John Resch: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month will feature John Resch presenting some of the music that has influenced him. Free.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
The art of Jill A. Kramer: through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.
Polar Express Pajama Party: Thursday, Dec. 12, 5 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, noon, Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Through Dec. 15. Families of all ages can enjoy a showing of, "The Polar Express 3D," as well as holiday activities including face painting, a hot chocolate station, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Pajamas and flashlights encouraged. Tickets include a souvenir ornament, hot chocolate, a seat in the movie theater and all of the holiday activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-324-1933 or visit putnam.org. $14 adult, $11 youth 3-18 years.
Season of Light: Thursday-Friday, Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m., John Deere Planetarium, 820 38th St., Rock Island. Through Dec. 13. This multimedia planetarium show uses the planetarium sky projector, astronomical images, music and narration projected onto a 30-foot dome to tell the story of how holiday traditions are connected to the sky above. Doors will open 15 minutes before each show and late comers will not be admitted. Not recommended for children 7 years and younger. Reservations requested. The nearby Fryxell Geology Museum also will be open to the public 7:30-8:30 p.m. weeknights and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.
Santaland Diaries: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 12-14, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island . Through Dec. 15. Presented by the Mississippi Bend Players. This show contains adult language and is intended for mature audiences only. $20.
Visit From Santa: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. $8 adults, $4 youth. Members: $6 adults, $2 youth.
Lucia Nights 2019: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, 6-9 p.m., Bishop Hill. Through Dec. 14. This Swedish tradition based on a legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light, will kick off with the lighting of the park Christmas tree at 6 p.m. on Friday featuring a performance by Peoria Cooperative Academy Madrigal Singers. Participants can bring edible ornaments to hang on the tree. Both evenings other attractions will include musical performances, storytellers, Lucia girls serving cookies, special Christmas gifts available for sale and more. The event will conclude at 7 p.m. on Saturday with a barn dance featuring the Sangamo Stemwinders. All dances will be taught and called by Gail Hintze ($5 per person). For more information, call 309-927-3899 or visit bishophillheritage.org. Free with charge for some activities.
The Nutcracker: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Through Dec. 15. Presented by Ballet Quad-Cities. Saturday's performances also will feature Orchestra Iowa. $11 to $36.
Annual Christmas Star Program: Through Dec. 22. Donald A Schaefer Planetarium, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. Featuring the Bettendorf High School Christmas Star program. This year's show will be shown at 7 p.m. nightly and will immerse the audience in a 360 experience. Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 563-332-4516. Free.