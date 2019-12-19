Q-C calendar of events: Dec. 19-26

THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Community Connections: Prehistory of the Quad-Cities with the Putnam: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month's event will look at the first people who lived in the Quad-Cities area over 10,000 years ago, how area Native Americans lived and how that culture changed until the first Euro-Americans arrived. Attendees will have the opportunity of hands-on learning based on Native American artifacts from the Putnam's collection. Participants also can discover how anthropologists use artifacts to tell the stories of daily life in ancient cultures. Free.
Date Night: 4:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can enjoy live music and seasonal cocktails at the cash bar. $8 adults, $6 adult members.
Teen Holiday Movie: 5:30-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Tweens and teens in grades 6-12 can enjoy this holiday movie night featuring crafts and snacks while watching a favorite holiday movie about an elf who discovers he is human. Free.
Trax from the Stax: John Resch: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month will feature John Resch presenting some of the music that has influenced him. Free.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Brown Bag Lunch: Rebecca Casad and Alan Morrison: noon to 12:45 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the concert. Beverages are provided. Free.
Fish Fry: 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Milan American Legion will host this fish fry. $8 to $11.
Annual Christmas Cantata: 7 p.m., Gospel Mission Temple, 5074 N. Pine St., Davenport. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Bucktown Revue Christmas Show: 7-9:30 p.m., Nighswander Theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This live music-and-humor variety features various styles of folk and Americana music with a special focus on original songs, singer-songwriters and roots music. This month will include performances by the Bucktown Gals, John Phillips, the Navin Sisters and David G. Smith. $14.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 8-11 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Featuring a Christmas Party open to the public. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Shane Torres: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. Featuring Tot 41 with Shane Torres and special guests. $15.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Tom MCKay: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Exotic Imports, SouthPark Mall, Moline. Book Signing. Free.
A Christmas Celebration: 6-7:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Featuring a concert, desserts and a silent auction. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Whoozdads?: 8-11 p.m., Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
Out Standing in Their Field: 3 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church , 417 N. Main St., Davenport. This concert will feature the Adult Choir, String Ensemble, Ukulele Band and Youth Choir performing this fully-staged Christmas musical. A dessert reception will follow the performance. Free.
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Nick Vatterott: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Treamont Ave., Davenport. $10.
MONDAY, DEC. 23
Discovery Dome: Losing the Dark and Night Sky: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This portable planetarium show in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will feature a short planetarium video on light pollution followed by a live presentation by an Education Specialist using a live interactive program to show the audience what the sky would look like without light pollution and pointing out constellations and some of the history and mythology. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Out Standing in Their Field: 3-4 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church , 417 N. Main St., Davenport. This concert will feature the St. Anthony's String Ensemble , St. Ukulele Band and the Youth Choir performing this fully staged musical. Free.
Prelude to Christmas Concert: 10:30-11 p.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church , 417 N. Main St., Davenport. St. Anthony's Catholic Church will host this concert featuring Christmas music sung by the St. Anthony's Adult Choir. Free.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
The art of Jill A. Kramer: through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone on Thursdays 5-9 p.m.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 6. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.
Annual Christmas Star Program: Through Dec. 22. Donald A Schaefer Planetarium, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf. Featuring the Bettendorf High School Christmas Star program. This year's show will be shown at 7 p.m. nightly and will immerse the audience in a 360 experience. Seating is limited. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 563-332-4516. Free.