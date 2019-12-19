Q-C calendar of events: Dec. 19-26

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Discovery Dome: Losing the Dark and Night Sky: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. This portable planetarium show in the Putnam's Discovery Dome will feature a short planetarium video on light pollution followed by a live presentation by an Education Specialist using a live interactive program to show the audience what the sky would look like without light pollution and pointing out constellations and some of the history and mythology. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door that guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.