Q-C calendar of events: Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Rube Goldberg Family Day: Ring in the New Year Challenge: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can ring in the New Year, literally, by building a Rube Goldberg-inspired contraption during this fun, competitive family event with the winner taking home a basic family membership to the Putnam. Teams of up to eight people can use imagination and persistence during a set amount of time to create an original, functional Rube Goldberg machine that can successfully ring a bell using only supplies provided by the judges. There also will be Rube Goldberg-inspired activities, like the domino chain reaction table and catapult building table in the Grand Lobby. For more information or to register, call 563-324-1933. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come-first-served basis, as space is limited. $25.