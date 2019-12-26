Q-C calendar of events: Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Holiday Fright Night: 5-8 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Featuring a showing of a holiday-themed horror movie and a hot cocoa bar. For teens in grades 6-12. Teens must have a signed parent permission slip. Free.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
Rube Goldberg Family Day: Ring in the New Year Challenge: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can ring in the New Year, literally, by building a Rube Goldberg-inspired contraption during this fun, competitive family event with the winner taking home a basic family membership to the Putnam. Teams of up to eight people can use imagination and persistence during a set amount of time to create an original, functional Rube Goldberg machine that can successfully ring a bell using only supplies provided by the judges. There also will be Rube Goldberg-inspired activities, like the domino chain reaction table and catapult building table in the Grand Lobby. For more information or to register, call 563-324-1933. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come-first-served basis, as space is limited. $25.
Greg and Rich: 8 p.m. to midnight, Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. Featuring the annual End Of Year Bash. Free.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., Moline. Free.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
Tomfoolery On Tremont with Costaki Economopoulos: 8-11 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $20 at the door, $15 in advance.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Movie Monday Sing-a-long: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can sing along with this popular updated movie where African animals talk. Attendees will receive a free inflatable microphone to sing into during the show as well as free popcorn. Free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
Noon-Year's Dance: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. This daytime New Year's Eve dance will feature the live big band music of the Ken Paulsen Quartet with Darlene on piano and vocals and a celebration at noon. Coffee, water and snacks will be provided. $15.
A Roaring 20's New Year's Eve: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can ring in the New Year with heavy hors d'oeuvres, champagne at midnight and one drink included in the ticket price. There also will be music by Lewis Knudsen with Chuck Bald on violin. For more information or to purchase tickets , call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $75.
New Years 2020: 8 p.m. to midnight, Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. Participants can ring in the new year at this all inclusive Moulin Rouge-themed party featuring dancing, music, a photo booth, cards, games and more. David Casas also will be mingling among the crowd and performing up-close magic. There will be catered heavy appetizers, desserts and drinks with a champagne toast at midnight. Free.
Champagne And Roses: Winter Nights, Winter Lights: 8:30-10:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate the end of 2019 at this event featuring champagne or sparkling cider, cupcakes, a red rose and the chance to explore the indoor and outdoor gardens. The evening will wrap up at 10:30 p.m. This is a 21-years-and-older event. For more information or to RSVP (required), visit qcgardens.com/event-calendar.html#. $40 per couple.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
Wildcat Den State Park First Day Hike: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Wildcat Den State Park, 1884 Wildcat Den Road, Muscatine. All 50 states will host hikes as part of America's First Day Hikes initiative. In its ninth year, the national event encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with a guided outdoor exploration. This moderately difficult hike will be 1.3 miles with a warming fire in the shelter prior to the hike. Participants should dress accordingly for forecasted weather conditions. For more information or updates on the day of the event, visit iowadnr.gov/parks or call 563-263-4337. Free.
MULTI-DATE EVENTS
Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration: Through Feb. 15. Rock Island Arsenal Museum, 3500 N. Ave., Rock Island. Experiencing Veterans and Artist Collaboration uses storytelling and art to bridge the gap between civilians and veterans by educating the public about military life. For this project EVAC curators interviewed veterans about their experiences and artists made an edition of prints based on their interpretation of those stories. The prints will be exhibited with excerpts from the interviews. Exhibit hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
The art of Jill A. Kramer: through January. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Featuring the relief print artwork of Jill A. Kramer. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
John Dilg: Arterial Resources: Through Jan. 5. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will include 30 works by University of Iowa emeritus professor of painting and drawing John Dilg. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 adults, $6 senior citizens/students with IDs, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for museum members and everyone 5-9 p.m. Thursdays.
Witness to Revolution Exhibit: Through Feb. 23. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit uses eye-witness accounts from Americans who were there when communism fell in Europe, including a professor, a student, a reporter and U.S. Embassy staff. These notes, pictures and videos combine to tell a fascinating story of revolution and freedom. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 youth, free for members.
The art of Julia Kulish, Juliet Stock and Natalya Sots: Through Jan. 1. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature paintings by Kulish and Stock as well as ceramic art by Natalya Sots. Free with $1 an hour parking.
Let it Show: Through Dec. 28. Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of several gallery artists. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Winter Nights, Winter Lights: Through Jan. 4. Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with thousands of glowing lights during this event where visitors can stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the hot chocolate bar. Hours: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Members will receive $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years.