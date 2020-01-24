Q-C area high school results for Friday, Jan. 24

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;8;0;12;1
Davenport Central;7;2;9;4
Assumption;6;2;10;2
Davenport North;6;2;8;4
Bettendorf;4;3;4;8
Pleasant Valley;3;6;6;6
Muscatine;2;7;2;11
Clinton;1;7;1;10
Davenport West;0;8;2;8
Friday's results
North Scott 42, Pleasant Valley 25
Davenport Central 57, Davenport North 49
Assumption 64, Davenport West 52
Muscatine 62, Clinton 50
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Galesburg;6;2;20;2
Geneseo;5;2;15;5
Quincy;5;2;12;6
Rock Island;4;3;14;5
Moline;3;3;13;5
Sterling;2;4;13;8
UTHS;2;4;8;12
Alleman;0;7;2;19
Friday's results
Quincy 54, Rock Island 50 (OT)
Moline 33, United Township 30
Galesburg 90, Alleman 41
Geneseo 73, Sterling 63
Iowa area
Friday's results
Dyersville Beckman 63, Maquoketa 38
North Cedar 67, West Liberty 25
Midland 50, Bellevue Marquette 47
Calamus-Wheatland at Lisbon, late
Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian 41
Highland 54, Wapello 43
Columbus 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61
Davenport Central 57, Davenport North 49
DAVENPORT NORTH (8-4, 6-2) -- Alec Brown 2-6 4-5 9, Sam Wellman 2-7 0-0 5, Jayden Houston 5-18 0-2 10, Quincy Wiseman 5-15 1-2 13, Cade Quinn 2-3 2-4 6, Abdoul Diallo 3-4 0-1 6, Jesse Cooley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 7-14 49.
DAVENPORT CENTRAL (9-4, 7-2) -- Emarion Ellis 8-19 1-2 17, Amari Porter 3-5 1-2 7, John Miller 6-11 3-3 18, Kaiden Phillips 2-5 2-2 6, Dajion Greer 2-7 5-6 9, Donovan Wakefield 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Howlett 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-47 12-17 57.
North;18;7;5;19;--;49
Central;18;14;6;19;--;57
3-point goals -- North 4-20 (Wiseman 2-6, Brown 1-3, Wellman 1-5, Houston 0-6); Central 3-13 (Miller 3-5, Ellis 0-5, Greer 0-2, Phillips 0-1). Rebounds -- North 30 (Houston 9, Guinn 6); Central 34 (Ellis 11). Turnovers -- North 10, Central 13. Total fouls -- North 17, Central 14. Technical foul -- Miller. Fouled out -- Guinn.
North Scott 42, Pleasant Valley 25
PLEASANT VALLEY (6-6, 3-6) -- Ryan Dolphin 1-4 0-0 2, Seth Clausen 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Rothbardt 0-0 1-2 1, Jacob Townsend 3-8 1-1 7, Jack Donahue 1-1 0-0 3, Matt Mickle 1-3 0-0 3, Joey Borbeck 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Cline 3-9 0-0 9, C.J. Ragins 0-4 0-0 0, Michael Musal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-31 2-3 25.
NORTH SCOTT (12-1, 8-0) -- Cole Kilburg 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Kilburg 4-6 1-2 10, Canon Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Markham 1-4 1-2 4, Landon Eiland 1-2 0-0 3, Alec Hurtado 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 4-10 3-6 11, Nate Fenn 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Allard 5-8 1-1 11, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-35 6-11 42.
Pleasant Valley;3;8;5;9;--;25
North Scott;15;9;11;7;--;42
3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 5-14 (Cline 3-7, Donahue 1-1, Mickle 1-3, Dolphin 0-1, Clausen 0-1, Townsend 0-1); North Scott 4-13 (S. Kilburg 1-2, Eiland 1-2, C. Kilburg 1-3, Markham 1-3, Hurtado 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Fenn 0-1). Rebounds -- Pleasant Valley 13 (Mickle 4); North Scott 24 (Anderson 9). Turnovers -- Pleasant Valley 10, North Scott 4. Total fouls -- Pleasant Valley 17, North Scott 12. Fouled out -- none.
Sophomores: North Scott 49, Pleasant Valley 25.
Davenport Assumption 64, Davenport West 52
DAVENPORT WEST -- Jermaine Gardner 2 0-0 4, Logan Petersen 1 0-0 3, NaZion Caruthers 3 3-4 10, Aldane Barrett 5 3-6 13, Jamal Winston 2 0-1 6, John Michael Thornton 3 0-0 7, Elijah Hollingshed 3 0-0 9, Derek Erwin 0 0-0 0, Diontray Whitney 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-11 52.
ASSUMPTION -- Dayne Hodge 1 2-2 4, Ray Tucker 1 0-0 3, Grayson Heiser 2 5-10 9, Bill Flaherty 2 1-3 5, Sean Peeters 12 6-6 33, Noah Mack 2 0-0 5, Tyler Maro 0 0-1 0, Owen Hamel 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 15-23 64.
West;14;12;13;13;--;52
Assumption;14;17;17;16;--;64
3-point goals -- West 8 (Hollingshed 3, Winston 2, Petersen, Thornton, Caruthers); Assumption 5 (Peeters 3, Mack, Tucker). Total fouls- - West 22, Assumption 15. Fouled out -- Caruthers.
Sophomore score - Assumption 44, West 34.
Muscatine 62, Clinton 50
CLINTON -- Jai Jensen 1-2 1-2 1 3, Treveon Bailey 5-6 4-5 3 15, Zach Hoffman 1-2 0-0 2 2, Max Holy 1-8 0-0 5 2, Joe Simpson 6-8 0-0 4 13, Ulysses Patterson 0-0 0-2 0 0, Taylon Hayes 2-6 1-1 4 6, Demarcus Knox 3-10 0-0 1 9. Totals 19-42 6-11 20 50.
MUSCATINE -- Briggs Miller 1-1 4-4 2 6, Braden Hufford 4-8 0-3 1 10, Reed Ulses 2-3 2-3 0 6, Noah Yahn 9-14 0-0 2 20, Waker Cler 0-3 2-2 1 2, Jake Thomas 1-2 0-2 3 2, Josh Dieckman 5-11 5-8 3 16. Totals 20-41 12-22 13 62.
Clinton;5;6;21;18;--;50
Muscatine;14;14;16;18;--;62
3-point goals -- Clinton 5 (Jensen 0-1, Bailey 1-1, Hoffman 0-1, Holy 0-3, Simpson 1-2, Hayes 1-2, Knox 3-6); Muscatine 7 (Hufford 2-5, Yahn 4-6, Cler 0-3, Dieckman 1-5). Rebounds -- Clinton 24; Muscatine 25. Turnovers -- Clinton 14; Muscatine 11. Fouled out -- Clinton (Holy); Muscatine (none).
Moline 33, United Township 30
UNITED TOWNSHIP — DaVontay Wright 2-6 0-1 5, Daslah Geadeyan 3-9 3-7 9, Michael Merrick 0-2 0-0 0, Davion Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Jaylin Rose 6-8 0-0 12, Malykei Trice 1-2 0-0 2, Davian Vallejo 0-3 0-0 0, Darius Rogers 0-2 0-0 0, Cyrus Little 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 4-8 30.
MOLINE — Ryne Schimmel 2-8 3-4 7, Kyle Taylor 3-10 2-3 9, Trey Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Brock Harding 4-9 0-0 9, Michael Galvin 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Billups 2-2 0-0 4, Jayden Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Stone 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 12-35 6-9 33.
United Twp.;9;5;10;6;--;30
Moline;7;5;10;11;--;33
3-point goals — UT 1-17 (Wright 1-5, Geadeyan 0-3, Rose 0-2, Merrick 0-2, Vallejo 0-2, Rogers 0-2, Williams 0-1), Moline 3-17 (Taylor 1-5, Harding 1-5, Stone 1-4, Schimmel 0-3). Rebounds — UT 26 (Williams 7), Moline 23 (Taylor 5). Turnovers — UT 13, Moline 14. Fouls — UT 9, Moline 12.
Sophomores— Moline 57, UT 51
Quincy 54, Rock Island 50 (OT)
ROCK ISLAND (14-5, 4-3) -- Rice 3-5 0-0 4 1 9, Sigel 1-9 0-0 1 1 3, Nimmers 1-7 2-2 2 1 4, Holtam 6-15 2-2 3 12 15, Gustafson 2-3 0-0 3 8 4, Reese 2-5 0-2 1 3 5, McDuffy 1-3 2-3 3 6 4, Key 3-3 0-0 0 4 6, Swift 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 19-51 6-9 18 37 50
QUINCY (12-6, 5-2) -- Reis 6-9 7-8 2 3 20, Crider 3-13 1-4 0 9 8, B. Rupert 2-5 1-5 4 1 5, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 1 3 2, Talton 3-12 2-2 1 7 9, J. Rupert 2-5 0-0 2 2 5, Richardson 2-2 0-0 2 3 5, Humphrey 0-0 0-0 0 1 0. Totals 19-49 11-19 12 29 54
Rock Island;12;5;13;15;5;--;50
Quincy;8;15;30;9;9;--;54
3-point goals -- RI 6-21 (Rice 3-5, Sigel 1-8, Holtam 1-2, Reese 1-2, Nimmers 0-3, McDuffy 0-1); Q 5-16 (Crider 1-5, Talton 1-4, Reis 1-3, J. Rupert 1-3, Richardson 1-1). Assists -- RI 8 (McDuffy 3); Q 6 (Reis 3). Steals -- RI 5 (Holtam 2); Q 7 (Reis, Crider 3). Blocks -- RI 7 (Gustafson and McDuffy 3); Q 2 (Talton 2). Turnovers -- RI 18, Q 10.
Galesburg 90, Alleman 41
ALLEMAN -- Paul Rose 6 2-2 14, Alec Ponder 3 0-0 6, Elijah Campos 2 0-0 4, Caleb Sharer 2 0-0 4, Cameron Wallace 2 0-1 4, Rudy Glancey 2 0-2 4, Chase Carruthers 1 0-0 3, Ryan Dockery-Jackson 1 0-2 2, Jackson Praet 0 0-0 0, Rico Byrd 0 0-0 0, Bryant Estes 0 0-0 0, Jake Mattecheck 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-7 41
GALESBURG -- Eric Price 4 6-8 17, Jaylin McCants 5 5-7 16, Kyler Meadows 4 2-2 14, MeMarco Harden 5 0-0 13, Aiden Wagner 3 2-2 10, Jeremiah Babers 3 0-0 8, Dre Egipciaco 3 0-0 6, Alex Egipciaco 1 0-0 2, Rylee Milan 0 2-2 2, Adam Stewart 0 2-2 2, Dominique Brownless 0 0-0 0, Daylou Ellington 0 0-0 0, Koev Derry 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 19-28 90
Alleman;8;15;8;10;--;41
Galesburg;25;26;28;11;--;90
3-point goals -- Alleman 1 (Carruthers); Galesburg 12 (Meadows 4, Harden 3, Wagner 2, Babers 2, McCants). Team fouls -- Alleman 17, Galesburg 15. Fouled out -- none.
Geneseo 73, Sterling 63
STERLING (13-8, 2-4) -- Willman 5-7 0-1 4 7 11, Yarbrough 7-13 1-2 2 5 19, Aponte 4-13 3-3 3 5 12, Jones 2-6 1-3 3 3 5, Vos 5-11 3-4 3 3 16, Ottens 0-2 0-0 0 1 0, Beyer 0-1 0-0 2 2 0. Totals 23-53 8-13 17 26 63
GENESEO (15-5, 5-2) -- Rivera 18-29 4-7 1 6 46, Lewis 2-4 2-4 0 5 7, Pierce 0-3 0-0 2 0 0, Ja. McConnell 3-5 1-2 2 2 7, Traphagan 2-6 1-1 3 2 6, Lehman 1-1 2-2 2 1 4, Ariano 1-2 0-0 0 3 2, Moser 0-1 0-0 4 3 0. Totals 27-51 10-16 14 22 73
Sterling;14;19;12;18;--;63
Geneseo;11;14;20;18;--;73
3-point goals -- Sterling 8-31 (Willman 1-2, Yarbrough 4-11, Aponte 0-6, Jones 0-2, Vos 3-8, Ottens 0-2); Geneseo 7-20 (Rivera 5-10, Lewis 1-3, Pierce 0-2, McConnell 0-1, Traphagan 1-3, Moser 0-1). Turnovers -- Sterling 7, Geneseo 5.
Highland 54, Wapello 43
HIGHLAND -- Mason McFarland 5 4-4 17, Cole Adamson 4 2-5 12, Zack Lasek 5 2-3 12, Bill Laughlin 3 2-2 9, Colby Stokes 1 0-0 2, Derrick Sandburg 0 2-2 2, Bryce Waters 0 0-0 0, Tristan Stokes 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-16 54
WAPELLO -- Caden Thomas 8 1-2 18, Rhett Smith 6 3-4 15, Maddox Griffin 2 1-2 5, Aiden Housman 2 0-0 5, Griffen Mears 0 0-0 0, Briar Holmes 0 0-0 0, Hector Zepeda 0 0-0 0, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-8 43
Highland;16;11;11;16;--;54
Wapello;11;8;10;14;--;43
3-point goals -- Highland 6 (McFarland 3, Adamson 2, Laughlin); Wapello 2 (Thomas, Housman). Team fouls -- Highland 12, Wapello 17. Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Housman).
Midland 50, Bellevue Marquette 47
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Carson Michels 7 9-11 25, Matt Brinker 3 1-2 8, Aza Berthel 3 0-0 6, Nick Hager 2 0-1 5, Jake Anderson 1 0-2 3, Tristen Pfiffner 0 0-0 0, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-16 47
MIDLAND -- Iziek Soper 6 5-7 17, Britan Martens 4 2-4 12, Zain Sauer 3 3-5 10, Wilson Buckwalter 3 2-2 8, Jensen Dodge 2 0-0 5, Jonny Thomsen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Hensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-18 50
Marquette;10;19;7;11;--;47
Midland;20;14;5;11;--;50
3-point goals -- Marquette 5 (Michels 2, Brinker, Hager, Anderson); Midland 4 (Martens 2, Sauer, Dodge). Team fouls -- Marquette 17, Midland 13. Fouled out -- Marquette 1 (Hager).
Wethersfield 66, Annawan 62
WETHERSFIELD (13-5, 3-0) -- Bryant 2-8 0-0 3 1 4, Quagliano 8-18 15-19 3 6 33, Nelson 0-4 0-0 3 5 0, Kelley 4-11 2-2 5 7 10, Baker 5-6 1-2 2 6 11, Miller 3-3 1-3 4 2 7, Franklin 0-0 1-2 0 2 1. Totals 22-49 20-28 20 29 66
ANNAWAN (12-7, 2-1) -- Samuels 12-22 6-9 4 10 33, Gripp 3-12 4-6 0 3 11, Shaw 2-7 2-4 4 4 8, Earley 3-4 0-0 3 2 6, Goodman 0-5 4-4 3 7 4, Powers 0-0 0-0 2 1 0, Matney 0-2 0-0 1 3 0, Sims 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 20-52 16-22 17 30 62
Wethersfield;14;18;13;21;--;66
Annawan;12;19;13;18;--;62
3-point goals -- Wethersfield 2-14 (Quagliano 2-6, Bryant 0-4, Nelson 0-4); Annawan 6-23 (Samuels 3-9, Shaw 2-4, Gripp 1-6, Goodman 0-4). Turnovers -- Annawan 16, Wethersfield 12. Steals -- Wethersfield 9 (Bryant 4); Annawan 7 (Shaw 3).
Ridgewood 52, ROWVA 40
RIDGEWOOD -- Maher 1 0-3 0 2, Greenman 8 4-6 2 20, Althaus 5 1-4 3 11, Hixson 0 0-0 1 0, Kessinger 6 3-3 0 17, Nodine 0 0-0 3 0, Brooks 1 0-0 0 2, Dean 0 0-0 3 0. Totals 21 8-16 12 52
ROWVA -- Hagerty 5 0-0 3 10, Peterson 5 0-0 3 10, Weedman 2 0-1 2 4, Hopping 0 0-0 5 0, C.Peterson 6 1-2 3 16, Wight 0 0-1 2 0. Totals 18 1-4 18 40
Ridgewood;13;11;15;13;--;52
ROWVA;17;10;4;9;--;40
3-point goals -- Rid 2 (Kessinger 2), ROW 3 (C.Peterson 3).
Rockridge 55, Morrison 37
MORRISON -- Ottens 4 2-2 11, Mickley 1 6-8 8, Sage 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 2-2 5, Leu 1 0-0 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Eads 1 0-0 2, Richmond 0 0-0 0, Strating 0 0-0 0, Brackenmeyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 10-12 37
ROCKRIDGE -- Henry 6 4-5 17, Je. Whiteman 7 0-0 15, Fratzke 4 0-0 10, Rusk 3 0-1 6, Ja. Whiteman 2 0-0 5, Ulfig 1 0-0 2, Bevans 0 0-0 0, Deem 0 0-0 0, Chisholm 0 0-0 0, Buckup 0 0-0 0, William 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-6 55
Morrison 10;11;9;7;--;37
Rockridge;6;20;13;16;--;55
3-point goals -- Morrison 3 (Ottens, Smith, Leu); Rockridge 5 (Fratzke 2, Henry, Je. Whiteman, Ja. Whiteman). Team fouls -- Morrison 13, Rockridge 9. Fouled out -- Morrison 1 (Ottens).
Easton Valley 94, Cedar Valley Christian 41
CEDAR VALLEY CHRISTIAN -- Josh Jackson 2 0-0 0 5, Nati Kejella 1 0-0 1 3, Levi Telecky 5 0-4 2 11, Josh Wacker 0 0-0 1 0, Drew Grimm 3 0-0 1 9, Zach Slama 3 0-0 4 7, Jonathan Holt 3 0-0 3 6. Totals 17 0-4 12 41.
EASTON VALLEY -- Porter Fuegen 7 1-1 1 16, Keaton Wilson 6 1-3 0 16, Hudson Felkey 0 0-0 0 0, Parker Olson 2 0-0 0 4, Jacob Petersen 0 0-0 0 0, Braydin Farrell 4 2-2 1 10, Gavin Raabe 0 0-0 1 0, Cayden Deardorff 4 0-0 1 8, Logan House 13 0-0 4 26, Hayden Bormann 3 0-0 4 6, Aidan Gruver 4 0-0 0 8. Totals 43 4-6 12 94.
Cedar Valley;11;5;8;17;--;41
Easton Valley;20;41;17;16;--;94
3-point goals -- Cedar Valley 7 (Wacker 3, Jackson, Kejella, Grimm, Levi Telecky); Easton Valley 4 (Wilson 3, Fuegen).
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;10;0;13;0
Davenport North;9;1;10;3
Bettendorf;7;3;9;5
Assumption;7;4;9;4
Muscatine;6;5;9;7
Pleasant Valley;3;7;6;9
Davenport Central;3;7;5;8
Davenport West;1;9;1;12
Clinton;0;10;1;12
Friday's results
Muscatine 49, Clinton 14
Assumption 68, Davenport West 30
North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 45
Davenport North 62, Davenport Central 48
Iowa area
Friday's results
Maquoketa 62, Dyersville Beckman 46
West Liberty 59, North Cedar 28
Bellevue Marquette 53, Midland 33
Calamus-Wheatland 61, Lisbon 38
Easton Valley 56, Cedar Valley Christian 23
Wapello 68, Highland 47
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Columbus 16
Assumption 68, Davenport West 30
ASSUMPTION (9-4, 7-4) -- Natalie Moore 4 1-2 9, Aimee Weselowski 0 0-0 0 Katie Anderson 1 2-2 5, Sydney Roe 0 0-0 0, Dawsen Dorsey 1 0-0 2, Grace Jobgen 0 0-0 0, Sarah Volquardsen 0 0-0 0, AJ Schubert 6 4-6 16, Anna Wohlers 5 2-4 13, Maddie Loken 2 0-0 4, Corey Whitlock 8 3-4 19. Totals 27 12-18 68
WEST (1-12, 1-9) -- Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Thomas 1 1-3 3, Kaitlyn Powell 4 1-3 10, Timeka Sanders 0 0-0 0, Madi Fuller 2 0-1 4, Sarah Madden 0 0-0 0, Abby Smith 0 0-0 0, Ashley Smith 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 3 1-2 7, Kylee Devore 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 5-11 30
Assumption;26;21;9;12;--;68
West;5;10;6;9;--;30
Three-point goals -- Assumption 2 (Anderson, Wohlers); West 1 (Powell). Team fouls -- Assumption 10, West 15. Fouled out -- none.
North Scott 55, Pleasant Valley 45
NORTH SCOTT (13-0, 10-0) -- Presley Case 1 1-2 4, Reagan Schoening 0 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 0 2-3 2, Sydney Happel 1 0-0 3, Hattie Hagedorn 0 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0 0-0 0, Sam Scott 2 0-0 5, Adriane Latham 0 1-2 1, Grace Boffeli 15 10-11 40, Alissa Bockenfeld 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-18 55
PLEASANT VALLEY (6-9, 3-7) -- Megan Schiltz 0 0-0 0, Jessi Meyer 2 1-2 5, Regan Denny 5 0-0 15, Alyssa Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0 2-4 2, Addie Kerkhoff 2 1-2 5, Isabel Russmann 0 0-0 0, Anna Carius 0 0-0 0, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2 5-6 9, Halle Vice 2 2-4 7, Riley Vice 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 11-18 45
North Scott;13;15;13;14;--;55
Pleasant Valley;8;16;13;8;--;45
3-point goals -- North Scott 3 (Case, Happel, Scott); PV 6 (Denny 5, H. Vice). Team fouls -- North Scott 17, PV 17. Fouled out -- none.
Muscatine 49, Clinton 14
MUSCATINE -- Zoey Long 4 0-0 10, Emma Zillig 3 2-3 10, Avarie Eagle 3 0-0- 8, Madi Petersen 3 0-0 6, Emily Woepking 2 1-2 6, Ashlyn McGinnis 1 0-0 2, Sophia Thomas 1 0-0 2, Meadow Freers 1 0-0 2, Meredith Connor 1 0-2 2, Grace Bode 0 1-2 1, Aricka Ramser 0 0-2 0, Olivia Harmon 0 0-0 0, Kacey Ricketts 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-11 49.
CLINTON -- Elle Davis 2 0-0 5, Rylie Mussman 2 0-0 5, Molly Shannon 2 0-0 4, Avery Dohrn 0 0-0 0, Ashtyn Dohrn 0 0-0 0, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0, Jamie Greenwalt 0 0-0 0, Kailyn Graves 0 0-0 0, Payton Luett 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Cooley 0 0-0 0, Michelle Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-0 14.
Muscatine;15;14;12;8;--;49
Clinton;7;0;2;5;--;14
3-point goals -- Muscatine 7 (Long 2, Zillig 2, Eagle 2, Woepking); Clinton 2 (Davis, Mussman). Team fouls -- Muscatine 7, Clinton 12. Fouled out -- none.
Wapello 68, Highland 47
WAPELLO -- Eryka Dickey 10 0-5 21, Holly Massner 7 0-0 16, Serah Shafer 4 2-3 10, Lindsy Massner 3 2-2 8, Aysha Little 3 0-0 6, Sammy Ewart 1 2-4 5, Mady Reid 0 2-4 2, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0, Sam Palma 0 0-0 0, Morgan Richenberger 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-18 68
HIGHLAND -- Alyssa Brase 6 2-4 14, Haley Sweeting 5 0-0 10, Danielle Laughlin 4 0-0 8, Kaylee Rath 3 2-2 8, Abigail Stransky 2 0-2 4, Emma Soukup 1 0-0 2, Mackinze Hora 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Clarke 0 0-0 0, Jenna Sands 0 0-0 0, Kayla Cerny 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-10 47
Wapello;23;15;16;14;--;68
Highland 10;11;11;15;--;47
3-point goals -- Wapello 4 (H. Massner 2, Dickey, Ewart). Team fouls -- Wapello 13, Highland 14. Fouled out -- none.
Bellevue Marquette 53, Midland 33
MIDLAND -- Arianna Hacke 3 3-3 9, Allison Paulsen 3 1-2 7, Elizabeth Soper 1 2-2 5, Bailie Uppena 2 1-2 5, Amaya Terrell 1 2-2 4, Kirstin Schaefer 1 1-2 3, Hope Saroka 0 0-0 0, Madisyn Kreel 0 0-0 0, Hannah Fishwild 0 0-0 0, Kaeti Taylor-Mere 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-12 33
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE -- Tori Michel 6 7-13 19, Miranda Peters 5 3-3 14, Holly Kremer 2 2-2 6, Halle Kilburg 2 0-0 5, Delaney Banowetz 1 2-3 4, Ellie O'Brien 1 1-2 3, Allison Kettmann 1 0-0 2, Beatrice Kemp 0 0-0 0, Holly Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Elise Kilburg 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Koos 0 0-0 0, Emma Callaghan 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-23 53
Midland;7;6;7;13;--;33
Marquette;4;21;12;16;--;53
3-point goals -- Midland 1 (Soper); Marquette 2 (Peters, H. Kilburg). Team fouls -- Midland 20, Marquette 15. Fouled out -- Midland 1 (Uppena).
Wrestling
The Predicament rankings
Class 3A
Teams -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Southeast Polk; 3. Fort Dodge; 4. Bettendorf; 5. Iowa City West; 6. Waukee; 7. Ankeny; 8. Ankeny Centennial; 9. Linn-Mar; 10. Johnston
Top 3 + locals at each weight
106 -- 1. Nathan Jesuroga, fr., Southeast Polk; 2. Ryder Block, fr., Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Brandon O'Brien, jr., Linn-Mar; 4. Dustin Bohren, so., Bettendorf; 10. Nathan Canfield, jr., Davenport Central
113 -- 1. Trever Anderson, so., Ankeny; 2. Bailey Roybal, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Blaine Frazier, so., West Burlington/Notre Dame; 8. Travis Hodges, sr., Davenport West
120 -- 1. Drake Ayala, jr., Fort Dodge; 2. Austin Kegley, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; 3. Thurman Christensen, jr., Waukee; 5. Peyton Westlin, so., North Scott
126 -- 1. Cullen Schriever, sr., Mason City; 2. Carson Taylor, sr., Fort Dodge; 3. Aiden Evans, sr., Bettendorf
132 -- 1. Hunter Garvin, so., Iowa City West; 2. Brock Espalin, sr., Des Moines East; 3. Aiden Riggins, so., Waverly-Shell ROck
138 -- 1. Caleb Rathjen, jr., Ankeny; 2. James Edwards, sr., Johnston; 3. Dreyzon Phillips, jr., Fort Dodge
145 -- 1. Ben Monroe, sr., Ankeny Centennial; 2. Devon Strief, jr., North Scott; 3. Colby Schriever, jr., Mason City
152 -- 1. Eli Loyd, sr., Pleasant Valley; 2. Caleb Corbin, jr., WDM Valley; 3. Cody Anderson, sr., Waukee
160 -- 1. Caleb Helgeson, jr., Johnston; 2. Nick Bonanno, sr., Indianola; 3. Tate Naaktgeboren, fr., Linn-Mar; 7. Jake Matthaidess, sr., North Scott
170 -- 1. Logan Neils, sr., Ankeny Centennial; 2. Mickey Griffith, so., Des Moines Lincoln; 3. McCrae Hagarty, fr., Waverly-Shell Rock; 7. Bradley Hill, so., Bettendorf; 8. Zach Campbell, sr., North Scott; 9. Tim Nimely, jr., Muscatine
182 -- 1. Griffin Gammel, so., Waukee; 2. Will Hoeft, sr., Iowa City West; 3. Blake Underwood, sr., WDM Valley
195 -- 1. Gabe Christenson, sr., Southeast Polk; 2. Levi Egli, sr., Fort Dodge; 3. Miles Berg, sr., Indianola; 7. Kane Schmidt, jr., Bettendorf; 9. Tyreese Johnson, sr., Davenport West
220 -- 1. Brayden Wolf, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock; 2. Kalob Runyon, jr., Southeast Polk; 3. Ethan Barry, sr., Bettendorf
285 -- 1. Griffin Liddle, jr., Bettendorf; 2. Josh Vis, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 3. Gabe Greenlee, jr., Ames
Class 2A
Teams -- 1. West Delaware; 2. Union; 3. Winterset; 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5. Independence; 6. Solon; 7. Osage; 8. West Liberty; 9. Davenport Assumption; 10. Central Lyon
Top 3 + locals at each weight
106 -- 1. Cam Phetxoumphone, so., Webster City; 2. McKinley Robbins, fr., Greene County; 3. Derrick Bass, fr., Davenport Assumption; 8. Jaxon Bussa, jr., Camanche; 9. Lane Scorpil, so., Columbus Community
113 -- 1. Carter Fousek, so., Crestwood; 2. Cole Whitehead, jr., Center Point-Urbana; 3. Keaton Zeimet, jr., Central DeWitt
120 -- 1. Benjamin Schmitz, sr., Carroll Kuemper; 2. Kolten Crawford, jr., Union; 3. Dominic Ridout, so., East Marshall
126 -- 1. Matthew Lewis, jr., Centerville; 2. Brock Beck, sr., Grinnell; 3. Isaiah Weber, so., Independence
132 -- 1. Bryce Hatten, sr., Winterset; 2. Eric Kinkaid, so., Camanche; 3. Kayden Kauzlarich, sr., Centerville
138 -- 1. Jalen Schropp, sr., Williamsburg; 2. Kruise Kiburz, sr., Winterset; 3. Isaac Bryan, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 4. Michael Macias, fr., Davenport Assumption
145 -- 1. Hayden Taylor, so., Solon; 2. Jack Thomsen, sr., Union; 3. Jack West, sr., Winterset; 6. Cam Rice, sr., Columbus Community
152 -- 1. Will Esmoil, sr., West Liberty; 2. Jack Gaukel, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 3. Zeb Snida, sr., Solon
160 -- 1. Adam Ahrendsen, jr., Union; 2. Carson Babcock, jr., New Hampton/Turkey Valley; 3. Justin McCunn, sr., Red Oak; 9. Cade Everson, jr., Camanche
170 -- 1. Cole Davis, sr., Independence; 2. Abe Michel, sr., Maquoketa; 3. Jax Flynn, sr., Solon
182 -- 1. Sage Walker, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; 2. Jackson Kinsella, jr., Creston/O-M; 3. Jack Neuhaus, sr., West Delaware; 6. Logan Waltz, jr., Camanche
195 -- 1. Wyatt Voelker, so., West Delaware; 2. Evan Rosonke, sr., New Hampton/Turkey Valley; 3. Carter Maynes, sr., Red Oak
220 -- 1. Cody Fisher, sr., Woodward-Granger; 2. Kobe Simon, jr., West Liberty; 3. Seth Adrian, sr., Davenport Assumption
285 -- 1. Kaden Sutton, sr., ADM; 2. Carson Petlon, jr., West Delaware; 3. Taven Rich, sr., Maquoketa
Class 1A
Teams -- 1. Don Bosco; 2. Lisbon; 3. West Sioux; 4. Underwood; 5. Logan-Magnolia; 6. West Hancock; 7. Denver; 8. New London; 9. Central Springs; 10. Hudson
Top 3 + locals at each weight
106 -- 1. Gable Porter, fr., Underwood; 2. Mike Baker, fr., West Sioux; 3. Garret Rinken, fr., Nashua-Plainfield
113 -- 1. Marcel Lopez, so., New London; 2. Braden Graff, so., West Sioux; 3. Clayton McDonough, so., Central Springs
120 -- 1. Hagen Heistand, so., Logan-Magnolia; 2. Stevie Barnes, so., Underwood; 3. Damon Huston, jr., Midland
126 -- 1. Adam Allard, sr., West Sioux; 2. Aidan Noonan, jr., Cascade; 3. Beau Klingensmith, jr., Woodbury Central; 5. Kael Brisker, jr., Wilton
132 -- 1. Robert Avila Jr., so., Lisbon; 2. Cole Cassady, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; 3. Easton Larson, sr., Don Bosco
138 -- 1. Cael Happel, sr., Lisbon; 2. Logan James, sr., Underwood; 3. Gabe Lewis, sr. ,Denver
145 -- 1. Nick Hamilton, so., Underwood; 2. Cael Rahnavardi, jr., Don Bosco; 3. Daniel Meeker, sr., Wapello; 7. Brody Hawtrey, sr., North Cedar
152 -- 1. Marshall Hauck, sr., Lisbon; 2. Briar Reisz, jr., Logan-Magnolia; 3. Cael Frost, jr., Don Bosco
160 -- 1. Cade Tenold, so., Don Bosco; 2. Elijah Wagner, jr., Lake Mills; 3. Ben Smith, sr., Iowa Valley
170 -- 1. Tristan Mulder, jr., Western Christian; 2. Ethan Fulcher, sr., Hudson; 3. Carson Tenold, so., Don Bosco
182 -- 1. Treyton Cacek, sr., GTRA; 2. Thomas Even, sr., Don Bosco; 3. Carson Lynott, so., West Sioux; 5. Coy Baker, sr., Wilton
195 -- 1. Cole Clark, jr., Lisbon; 2. Tate Hagen, sr., West Hancock; 3. Treyten Steffen, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; 6. Tyler Thurston, sr., North Cedar
220 -- 1. Gideon Rollene, sr., Northwood-Kensett; 2. Joel Mendoza, sr., Eagle Grove; 3. Blake Haub, sr., Ogden
285 -- 1. Chet Buss, so., North Butler-Clarksville; 2. Chandler Redenius, sr., West Hancock; 3. Ryley Snell, so., Interstate 35; 8. Gabe Hayes, sr., Louisa-Muscatine
Girls IWCOA state tournament
at Waverly
Locals only
Bettendorf
106 -- Ella Schmit (Bett) pinned Sarah Michael (Union), 0:35; Ella Schmit (Bett) pinned Abby Blint (Mount Pleasant), 3:00. Lauren Rogalla (Bett) pinned Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 1:02; Taylor Atwell (Perry) pinned Lauren Rogalla (Bett), 2:54; Lauren Rogalla (Bett) pinned Anna Tuuri (Marion), 1:33
Davenport North
113 -- Tateum Park (North) pinned Dakota Whitman, 1:38; Tateum Park (North) pinned Elizabeth Oleson (Charles City), 1:46
Davenport Central
113 -- Olivia Hamma (Central) pinned Bree Buxton (Dubuque Wahlert), 2:00; Olivia Hamma (Central) pinned Jordyn Waldrop (Iowa Valley), 0:41
126 -- Sydney Park (Central) pinned Kristyn Beaman (Humboldt), 1:22; Sydney Park (Central) pinned Emily Waters (Anamosa), 1:53
North Scott
106 -- Maddie Black (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) pinned Bella Warm (North Scott), 0:41; Kinzie Hardin (Newton) major dec. Warm (North Scott), 13-5. Sarah Michael (Union) pinned Faith Rains (North Scott), 0:59; Rains (North Scott) pinned Hailey Willaims (Lewis Central), 2:55; Ashlyn Sutterfield (Humboldt) pinned Rains (North Scott), 1:33. Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) pinned Avala Faber (North Scott), 0:32; Carly Hefel (Dubuque Senior) pinned Faber (North Scott), 1:15.
113 -- Alysa Kennedy (Crestwood, Cresco) major dec. Lily McDermott (North Scott), 15-2; Emma Strayer (Ottumwa) dec. McDermott (North Scott), 9-5.
120 -- Maria Cooper (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Greta Baker (North Scott), 2:53; Emma Fox (Newton) pinned Baker (North Scott), 2:58. Glory Hansel (North Scott) dec. Bailey Brady (LeMars), 2-0; Hansel (North Scott) pinned Emily Ruby (Denver), 5:13; Rylee Vercande (Mid-Prairie) pinned Hansel (North Scott), 0:21; Emma Perez (Charles City) pinned Hansel (North Scott), 0:58
126 -- Jessica Guerrero (Clarke, Osceola/Murray) dec. Kyleigh Westlin (North Scott), 7-2; Emma Thurm (Denver) pinned Kyleigh Westlin (North Scott), 4:17.
132 -- Maia Glover (North Scott) pinned Riley Carrol (Colfax-Mingo), 1:26; Bri Neuhaus (Anamosa) pinned Glover (North Scott), 0:44; Glover (North Scott) pinned Laurel Haverkamp (Iowa City West), 1:17; Juana Jones (Burlington Notre Dame) pinned Gover (North Scott), 2:27. Emma Dunlap (Iowa City West) dec. Kara Rohlf (North Scott), 3-1; Rohlf (North Scott) def. Jasmine Mueller (Central Community, Elkader), medical forfeit; Delanie Westcott (South Central Calhoun) pinned Rohlf (North Scott), 3:41.
138 -- Alexis Cary (North Scott) def. Morgan Moser (Crestwood, Cresco), injury default, 2-7 (0:26); Kristen Frier (Colfax-Mingo) pinned Cary (North Scott), 2:27; Cary (North Scott) dec. Kennedy Lamkins (Southwest Iowa), 7-4. Jessica Haines (BGM, Brooklyn) pinned Maddie Gottschalk (North Scott), 0:28; Jordyn Erikson (Anamosa) pinned Gottschalk (North Scott), 2:55. McKenna Santee (North Scott) dec. Josie Klemke (Cedar Falls), 7-2; Macy Smith (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Santee (North Scott), 0:23; Hailey Knoll (Denver) pinned Santee (North Scott), 1:25.
152 -- Karlie Welbes (Dubuque Wahlert) pinned Caelan Long (North Scott), 1:38; Caelan Long (North Scott) pinned Alli Schaffer (Waterloo West), 4:22
195 -- Ryleigh Rinnels (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Abby Allen (North Scott), 4:59
Pleasant Valley
120 -- Chloe Clemons (PV) pinned Jordyn Nikkel (Waukee), 0:23; Clemons (PV) pinned Lexi Hoppe (Crestwood), 1:46. Desi Drieling (PV) pinned Rawan Guzouli (Iowa City West), 3:42; Ellie Timmerman (Dubuque Wahlert) pinned Drieling (PV), 0:16; Katelyn Johnston (Osage) pinned Drieling (PV), 5:49.
Muscatine
152 -- Virginia Cacho (Musc) dec. Sophie Degner (Algona), 8-2; Cacho (Musc) pinned Sydney Clevenger (Waukee), 1:51
Durant
106 -- Lauren Rogalla (Bett) pinned Carlie Jo Fusco (Durant), 1:02; Kylie Hessenius (LeMars) def. Fusco (Durant), 6-4 SV-1.
126 -- Ellie Fuller-Long (Durant) pinned Jaycee Davison (LeMars), 2:42; Regan Griffith (Waukon) pinned Fuller-Long (Durant), 1:02; Fuller-Long (Durant) pinned Manal Duah (Iowa City West), 1:44; Elly Berry (St. Edmond) pinned Fuller-Long (Durant), 3:19.
North Cedar
120 -- Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar) pinned Jasmine Jacobson (Anamosa), 2:00; Miller (North Cedar) pinned Sophie Lee (Ankeny Centennial), 0:49
Wilton
132 -- Mea Burkle (Wilton) pinned Addison Butler (Solon), 2:00; Abby McIntyre (Glenwood) tech fall Burkle (Wilton), 18-3 (4:00); Burkle (Wilton) pinned Delanie Westcott (South Central Calhoun), 1:01
West Liberty
106 -- Alexis Partida (WL) pinned Hailey Peterson (Perry), 1:13; Alexis Partida (WL) pinned Adyson Lundquist (Southwest Valley), 0:49
120 -- Kylee Jordan (Sumner-Fredericksburg) pinned Magaly Kivi (WL), 0:40; Magaly Kivi (WL) pinned Emily Ruby (Denver), 1:59; Mia Garvey (Mid-Prairie) pinned Magaly Kivi (WL), 0:35.
126 -- Annemarie Eriksen (WL) dec. Emma Thurm (Denver), 10-3; Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) pinned Annemarie Eriksen (WL), 2:40; Ivy Dearstone (Dubuque Wahlert) def. Annemarie Eriksen (WL), medical forfeit
138 -- Mylei Henderson (WL) def. Mairi Sessions (Decorah) 3-1 tb-1; Henderson (WL) pinned Kali Beaman (Humboldt), 4:14
145 -- Isabel Morrison (WL) pinned Chloe Cornelius (East Sac County), 0:22; Makayla Mostek (Osage) pinned Morrison (WL), 2:29; Morrison (WL) pinned Emily Zaugg (Humboldt), 0:58