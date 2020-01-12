Purdue defense bottles up No. 8 Spartans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue's struggling offense received all the attention the last couple weeks.
Now the Boilermakers can start focusing on the raves about their seemingly unbreakable defense.
Purdue held No. 8 Michigan State to its two lowest scoring halves of the season and lowest point total in nearly eight years as it snapped a two-game losing streak with a 71-42 upset.
“Probably the worst beating I’ve taken as a coach,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I think that was great pressure by Purdue. I thought (Purdue coach) Matt (Painter) did one hell of a job.”
The Spartans (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) came into the game as a 4 1/2-point favorite, averaging 81.3 points per game — 16th in the country — and a reputation for physical play.
But Purdue bottled up Michigan State at every turn and eventually the Spartans buckled.
Cassius Winston, the league's preseason pick for player of the year, finished with 10 points, five assists and nine turnovers. His teammates weren't any better.
Michigan State finished with season-lows in field goals (18), 3-pointers (two), field goal percentage (35.3) and 3-point percentage (12.5) while accumulating a season-high 18 turnovers. The 32 rebounds matched the Spartans' second-lowest total of the season, and the 42 points were their fewest since a 42-41 loss at Illinois on Jan. 31, 2012.
Naturally, the Spartans' eight-game winning streak ended.
“I just thought they never really quite got into a rhythm,” Painter said. “I don't want to put that on them or give us the credit. A lot of times it's something in between.”
The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3), meanwhile, extended their home winning streak against conference foes to 15 and now have two victories over top-10 teams this season — both by 29-point margins.
Purdue scored the first five points, then extended the lead to 19-4 with a 12-0 run. Trevion Williams, who finished with 16 points, helped fuel another big run, 13-2, that made it 34-14 with 3:23 left in the first half.
Michigan State never recovered despite trimming the deficit to 37-20 at halftime and 39-27 early in the second half.
The Boilermakers responded with two 3-pointers to take a 45-29 lead with 14:11 to play and Michigan State couldn't get closer than 11 again.
“We've shown flashes, especially at home that we can play well,” Painter said. “We haven't been consistent enough.”
Oturu leads Minnesota
past No. 19 Michigan
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Oturu shook off an injury and had a career game to help Minnesota take down another ranked opponent.
Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and the Gophers went on a late 11-0 run to beat No. 19 Michigan 75-67 on Sunday.
The sophomore center had 20 points in a dominant first half, and he continued his roll with six quick points after the break. But with 14:35 remaining, he hit the deck hard while fighting for a rebound. He stayed on the floor for nearly five minutes, clutching his left shoulder as a hush fell over the crowd.
Oturu received treatment on his shoulder in the locker room and returned to a standing ovation after missing about three minutes of action.
“It felt like it slipped in and out, so I was in a lot of pain,” Oturu said of his shoulder. “But regardless of what injury or whatever I was feeling, I was going to go back out there because I needed to help my team win this game. That was the most important thing.”
Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan (11-5, 2-3). Franz Wagner made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Wolverines, who led by 11 early but gave up big runs to Minnesota at the end of each half.