The Muscatine Police Department booth at RAGBRAI on Saturday was well attended with visitors coming to have a photo taken with officers or the baby piggie that was present at the event. Proceeds from the booth will go toward the 2023 Shop with a Cop program.
Protecting and serving
Dipping of bike tires in the Mississippi during conclusion of RAGBRAI in Davenport.
RAGBRAI cyclists enter Centennial Park from River Drive in Davenport to end the 50th Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
Days after the tandem Quad-City Times Bix 7 and RAGBRAI bicycle tour, event leaders are still celebrating the events and planning that paid of…
What a weekend!