Progress, but Pioneer again fall to Blue Devils

Quincy committed 11 turnovers in the first half and went cold from the perimeter, missing its final six 3-point attempts. That carried over to the second half when the Blue Devils sank just one 3-point attempt in the first 12 minutes.

That one came from Rupert, who turned an offensive rebound into a 3-pointer that gave Quincy a double-digit lead.

Still, it was his ability to score in the paint that proved most critical. Quincy outscored Alleman 32-16 in the paint.

“He really did a good job of positioning himself and getting to a window,” Douglas said.

It compensated for going 1 of 15 from 3-point range over a 23-minute stretch. The Blue Devils finish 8 of 25 from 3-point range overall with Jeremiah Talton going 4 of 9 and finishing with a game-high 18 points.

“I give our guys credit for sticking in there and hunting for that final run,” Douglas said.

Alec Ponder led the Pioneers with 15 points, but the offense ran out of gas in the second half.

“Really, I look at this as a tremendous amount of improvement we’ve made,” said Murray, whose team lost to Quincy 70-30 in December. “We’ve continued to improve, and that’s been our message throughout the season. Right now, we’re making the right plays, but we’re not getting the same kind of success because it’s a high-quality team we’re going against.”

