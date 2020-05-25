Processional honors Geneseo High School graduates

×
Geneseo High School graduating senior Marissa Keogh has her dog Koda accompany her in Sunday’s graduation processional.
Storm Baca poses in the rear window of the vehicle she rode in at Geneseo’s processional honoring the Class of 2020.
Graduating senior Lauren Pardoe has a chauffeur to drive her in the processional.
Mitchel Benhart receives his diploma and awards from volunteer Maddie Mackey before the graduation processional begins Sunday.
Sidney Clary smiles from the rear window of the car.
Graduating senior Hayley Nelson is accompanied by mom, Faith Nelson, and sister, Sidney, in the back of a truck that is part of the Geneseo High School graduation processional.
Before lining up for Geneseo’s graduation processional, Anna Pierce sits on the back of a convertible with her parents, Josh and Nikki, in front.
Geneseo senior Mick Mooney, second from left, visits with friends Addison Seei and Caily Scott while his mom, Abby Mooney, adjusts his graduation cap.
Colby Rapps poses for a photo next to the Jeep driven by his brother, Drew Rapps, in Sunday’s graduation processional.
Class of 2020 graduate, and talented basketball player, Isaiah Rivera will leave Geneseo soon for Colorado State, where he will play basketball.
It was a big day in the lives of the 190 graduating seniors at Geneseo High School, and one they won’t forget. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to gatherings such as the 2020 commencement exercises planned for Sunday, May 24, in the high school gym. So school administrators found a unique way to honor the graduates by organizing a “Graduation Processional” on graduation day.
Students took part in the processional that began at the Fareway Grocery, where the graduates received their awards, diplomas and a graduation program from staff members.
The processional route took students past each of the district’s three elementary school buildings and by St. Malachy’s School and the Geneseo Middle School before ending at the high school.
“The route to include driving by the other schools was planned as a symbolic representation of their educational career,” GHS Principal Travis Mackey said.
