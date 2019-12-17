Pritzker expected to sign letter consenting to refugee resettlement

“State and local governments are best positioned to know the resources and capacities they may or may not have available to devote to sustainable resettlement, which maximizes the likelihood refugees placed in the area will become self-sufficient and free from long-term dependence on public assistance,” the order states. “Some states and localities, however, have viewed existing consultation as insufficient, and there is a need for closer coordination and a more clearly defined role for state and local governments in the refugee resettlement process. My administration seeks to enhance these consultations.”

Jenney Yang, vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, said during a phone interview that the United States is poised to allow only 18,000 refugee resettlements in the current federal fiscal year, the lowest number in the nation’s history.

“The U.S. has traditionally been the world's leader when it comes to resettling the largest number of refugees, and it's a role that the United States has played for many years,” Yang said. “… And when the United States closes doors, it actually leads to other countries closing their doors as well.”