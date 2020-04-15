Pritzker administration forecasts multi-billion-dollar budget hole

Currently, Illinois’ constitution dictates a flat income tax framework, charging the same tax rate for all residents regardless of income. The graduated structure would allow the state to charge higher income tax rates on greater levels of income.

In response to questioning from reporters, Pritzker said that amendment may be necessary “now more than ever.”

“This isn’t about just one year — it’s about fixing the structural deficit that exists for the state,” he said. “We’re in a pandemic; we’re in an emergency. This crisis is causing a significant disruption to our fiscal year coming up, but we have many years ahead, and I think a fairer tax system makes sense to me.”

The governor’s office must work with both parties in the General Assembly to pass a budget, the governor stressed, but it is unclear when the Legislature will return to Springfield for such action.

“Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front, we will not go without a state budget,” Pritzker said. “We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions that we’ve already made, but together, with the state legislature, we will make them and we will do so with an unswerving dedication to fairness.”