Illinois prep scores
ALAH 44, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 13
Abingdon 28, Lewistown 0
Andrew 33, Lincoln Way Central 21
Antioch 34, Round Lake 6
Arcola 62, Tri-County 20
Argenta-Oreana 58, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 28
Auburn 61, Riverton 7
Beardstown 43, Jacksonville Routt 14
Belleville East 17, Alton 7
Benton 43, Massac County 20
Bethalto Civic Memorial 34, Waterloo 14
Bismarck-Henning 35, Fithian Oakwood 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 28, Rantoul 14
Bogan 10, Maria 8
Bolingbrook 34, Sandburg 13
Bradley-Bourbonnais 37, Stagg 0
Breese Mater Dei 49, Granite City 14
Byron 41, Rockford Lutheran 6
Cahokia 60, Mount Vernon 7
Camp Point Central 32, Unity/Seymour Co-op 28
Carbondale 50, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21
Carlinville 40, Hillsboro 8
Carmi White County 20, Johnston City 12
Carterville 34, Sparta 16
Cary-Grove 16, Algonquin (Jacobs) 6
Casey-Westfield 55, S. Newton, Ind. 14
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34, Blue Ridge 12
Chatham Glenwood 48, Normal University 0
Chester 41, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 20
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 25, Clemente 0
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Kelly 0
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 16, Brooks Academy 14
Chicago Christian 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, De La Salle 21
Chicago Sullivan 18, Kennedy 12
Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 21, Eldorado 10
Clifton Central 29, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14
Coal City 36, Lisle 7
Columbia 56, Breese Central 18
Crete-Monee 44, Thornwood 12
Crystal Lake Central 28, Dundee-Crown 7
Crystal Lake South 14, McHenry 7
Dakota 20, Galena 12
DeKalb 49, Naperville North 19
Decatur MacArthur 40, Springfield Lanphier 7
Deerfield 23, Vernon Hills 20
Downers North 14, Oak Park River Forest 7
Downers South 40, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6
Downs Tri-Valley 27, Heyworth 20
DuQuoin 49, Anna-Jonesboro 20
Dunlap 38, Bartonville (Limestone) 26
Durand/Pecatonica 28, East Dubuque 8
Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 45, Gilman Iroquois West 13
East Alton-Wood River 66, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 6
Edwardsville 40, Belleville West 14
Effingham 48, Taylorville 6
Elgin 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
Elk Grove 56, Wheeling 33
Elmwood Park 49, Guerin 18
Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 41, Tremont 6
Evergreen Park 19, Blue Island Eisenhower 18
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Stanford Olympia 7
Fairfield 47, Edwards County 3
Farmington 61, Elmwood-Brimfield 6
Fenwick 17, St. Patrick 9
Fieldcrest 43, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 0
Fisher 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 26
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 52, Champaign Judah Christian 7
Flora 7, Newton 0
Foreman 22, Chicago Academy 16
Freeburg 42, Trenton Wesclin 0
Freeport (Aquin) 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 14
Freeport 28, Rockford East 14
Fremd 14, Barrington 0
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Dixon 12
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Momence 23
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, LeRoy 0
Glenbard North 33, St. Charles North 14
Glenbard West 42, Lyons 0
Glenbrook South 70, Niles West 8
Grayslake North 48, Wauconda 24
Greenfield-Northwestern 47, North Greene 0
Greenville 27, Staunton 0
Gurnee Warren 24, Lake Zurich 3
Herrin 42, West Frankfort 20
Herscher 16, Streator 9
Hersey 42, Buffalo Grove 14
Highland 21, Triad 7
Highland Park 57, Niles North 25
Highland, Mo. 40, Warsaw West Hancock 12
Hillcrest 41, Tinley Park 0
Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 6
Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Lincoln Way West 0
Hononegah 21, Belvidere 0
Huntley 56, Hampshire 0
IC Catholic 41, St. Edward 0
Illini West (Carthage) 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 16
Illinois Valley Central 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 12
Jacksonville 55, Springfield Southeast 41
Johnsburg 29, Harvard 20
Joliet Catholic 42, Carmel 14
Kaneland 61, Ottawa 7
Kankakee (McNamara) 44, Aurora Christian 34
Kankakee 42, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0
Kirkland Hiawatha 55, Walther Christian Academy 0
Knoxville 46, El Paso-Gridley 14
Lake Forest 26, Zion Benton 0
Lakes Community 47, Grayslake Central 13
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Lanark Eastland 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6
Lemont 49, Shepard 7
Lena-Winslow 46, Forreston 14
Leyden 25, Addison Trail 6
Libertyville 29, Mundelein 7
Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 7
Machesney Park Harlem 15, Belvidere North 9
Mahomet-Seymour 20, Charleston 12
Maine South 40, Glenbrook North 10
Maine West 47, Maine East 6
Manteno 14, Peotone 7
Marengo 34, Woodstock 6
Marion 44, Centralia 7
Marmion 14, St. Viator 10
Maroa-Forsyth 21, Athens 7
Marshall 52, Red Hill 20
Mascoutah 48, Jerseyville Jersey 28
Mattoon 26, Collinsville 20
Minooka 19, Yorkville 10
Monticello 59, Pontiac 7
Montini 2, Westchester St. Joseph 0
Morgan Park 30, Raby 0
Morris 13, LaSalle-Peru 0
Morton 54, East Peoria 20
Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Clinton 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6
Mt. Zion 43, Lincoln 7
Murphysboro/Elverado 49, Harrisburg 7
Naperville Central 28, Waubonsie Valley 14
Naperville Neuqua Valley 43, Metea Valley 21
Nashville 47, Pinckneyville 7
New Trier 31, Evanston Township 7
Nokomis 55, Martinsville 0
Normal Community 22, Danville 19
Normal West 35, Peoria Manual 6
North Boone 48, Rock Falls 12
North-Mac 36, Pleasant Plains 14
Oak Lawn Richards 47, Oak Lawn Community 0
Oswego 14, Oswego East 3
Ottawa Marquette 49, South Beloit 12
Palatine 21, Hoffman Estates 0
Pana 61, Litchfield 6
Paris 17, Olney (Richland County) 14
Payton 56, Schurz 0
Pekin 35, Metamora 14
Peoria High 64, Champaign Central 27
Petersburg PORTA 29, Pittsfield 14
Phillips 52, Chicago (Lane) 0
Plainfield Central 16, Romeoville 13
Plainfield North 30, Aurora (West Aurora) 14
Plainfield South 33, Plainfield East 20
Polo 44, Lake Forest Academy 0
Prairie Ridge 56, Burlington Central 16
Quincy Notre Dame 40, Macomb 14
Red Bud 38, Brentwood, Mo. 12
Rich East 33, Rich Central 20
Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock North 0
Richwoods 43, Urbana 20
Robinson 37, Lawrenceville 0
Rochester 69, Springfield 27
Rockford Auburn 26, Rockford Jefferson 22
Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Guilford 6
Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20
Rolling Meadows 35, Prospect 14
Roxana 30, Gillespie 16
Rushville-Industry 48, Havana 43
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Eisenhower 32
Salem 59, Carlyle 10
Sandwich 36, Plano 7
Schaumburg 10, Conant 7
Seneca 20, Watseka (coop) 0
Shelbyville 37, Macon Meridian 21
Simeon 48, Hubbard 0
South Elgin 63, Glenbard South 0
St. Charles East 30, Batavia 29
St. Francis 59, Riverside-Brookfield 13
St. Laurence 21, Brother Rice 10
St. Rita 55, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7
Stillman Valley 44, Mendota 6
Sycamore 42, Rochelle 6
Thornridge 26, Champaign Centennial 18
Tolono Unity 42, Champaign St. Thomas More 30
Tuscola 40, Warrensburg-Latham 7
Vandalia 46, Piasa Southwestern 0
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 14, Cumberland 10
Vincennes, Ind. 14, Mt. Carmel 6
Washington 35, Canton 7
West Carroll 22, Milledgeville 0
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 20, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 14
Westmont 21, Ridgewood 0
Westville 41, Palestine-Hutsonville 6
Wheaton Academy 26, Aurora Central Catholic 6
Wheaton North 21, Geneva 0
Wheaton Warrenville South 27, Lake Park 7
Whitney Young 15, Von Steuben 14
Williamsville 46, New Berlin 7
Willowbrook 35, York 21
Wilmington 47, Reed-Custer 0
Winnebago 35, Oregon 14
POSTPONEMENTS
Argo vs. Reavis, ppd. to Oct 12th.