Illinois prep scores

ALAH 44, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 13

Abingdon 28, Lewistown 0

Andrew 33, Lincoln Way Central 21

Antioch 34, Round Lake 6

Arcola 62, Tri-County 20

Argenta-Oreana 58, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 28

Auburn 61, Riverton 7

Beardstown 43, Jacksonville Routt 14

Belleville East 17, Alton 7

Benton 43, Massac County 20

Bethalto Civic Memorial 34, Waterloo 14

Bismarck-Henning 35, Fithian Oakwood 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 28, Rantoul 14

Bogan 10, Maria 8

Bolingbrook 34, Sandburg 13

Bradley-Bourbonnais 37, Stagg 0

Breese Mater Dei 49, Granite City 14

Byron 41, Rockford Lutheran 6

Cahokia 60, Mount Vernon 7

Camp Point Central 32, Unity/Seymour Co-op 28

Carbondale 50, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Carlinville 40, Hillsboro 8

Carmi White County 20, Johnston City 12

Carterville 34, Sparta 16

Cary-Grove 16, Algonquin (Jacobs) 6

Casey-Westfield 55, S. Newton, Ind. 14

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 34, Blue Ridge 12

Chatham Glenwood 48, Normal University 0

Chester 41, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 20

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 25, Clemente 0

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 22, Kelly 0

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 16, Brooks Academy 14

Chicago Christian 42, Chicago (Christ the King) 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, De La Salle 21

Chicago Sullivan 18, Kennedy 12

Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 21, Eldorado 10

Clifton Central 29, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 14

Coal City 36, Lisle 7

Columbia 56, Breese Central 18

Crete-Monee 44, Thornwood 12

Crystal Lake Central 28, Dundee-Crown 7

Crystal Lake South 14, McHenry 7

Dakota 20, Galena 12

DeKalb 49, Naperville North 19

Decatur MacArthur 40, Springfield Lanphier 7

Deerfield 23, Vernon Hills 20

Downers North 14, Oak Park River Forest 7

Downers South 40, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6

Downs Tri-Valley 27, Heyworth 20

DuQuoin 49, Anna-Jonesboro 20

Dunlap 38, Bartonville (Limestone) 26

Durand/Pecatonica 28, East Dubuque 8

Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington Coop 45, Gilman Iroquois West 13

East Alton-Wood River 66, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 6

Edwardsville 40, Belleville West 14

Effingham 48, Taylorville 6

Elgin 48, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

Elk Grove 56, Wheeling 33

Elmwood Park 49, Guerin 18

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 41, Tremont 6

Evergreen Park 19, Blue Island Eisenhower 18

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Stanford Olympia 7

Fairfield 47, Edwards County 3

Farmington 61, Elmwood-Brimfield 6

Fenwick 17, St. Patrick 9

Fieldcrest 43, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 0

Fisher 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 26

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 52, Champaign Judah Christian 7

Flora 7, Newton 0

Foreman 22, Chicago Academy 16

Freeburg 42, Trenton Wesclin 0

Freeport (Aquin) 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 14

Freeport 28, Rockford East 14

Fremd 14, Barrington 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Dixon 12

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28, Momence 23

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, LeRoy 0

Glenbard North 33, St. Charles North 14

Glenbard West 42, Lyons 0

Glenbrook South 70, Niles West 8

Grayslake North 48, Wauconda 24

Greenfield-Northwestern 47, North Greene 0

Greenville 27, Staunton 0

Gurnee Warren 24, Lake Zurich 3

Herrin 42, West Frankfort 20

Herscher 16, Streator 9

Hersey 42, Buffalo Grove 14

Highland 21, Triad 7

Highland Park 57, Niles North 25

Highland, Mo. 40, Warsaw West Hancock 12

Hillcrest 41, Tinley Park 0

Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 6

Homewood-Flossmoor 35, Lincoln Way West 0

Hononegah 21, Belvidere 0

Huntley 56, Hampshire 0

IC Catholic 41, St. Edward 0

Illini West (Carthage) 40, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 16

Illinois Valley Central 33, St. Joseph-Ogden 12

Jacksonville 55, Springfield Southeast 41

Johnsburg 29, Harvard 20

Joliet Catholic 42, Carmel 14

Kaneland 61, Ottawa 7

Kankakee (McNamara) 44, Aurora Christian 34

Kankakee 42, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 0

Kirkland Hiawatha 55, Walther Christian Academy 0

Knoxville 46, El Paso-Gridley 14

Lake Forest 26, Zion Benton 0

Lakes Community 47, Grayslake Central 13

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6

Lanark Eastland 27, Amboy-LaMoille 6

Lemont 49, Shepard 7

Lena-Winslow 46, Forreston 14

Leyden 25, Addison Trail 6

Libertyville 29, Mundelein 7

Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 7

Machesney Park Harlem 15, Belvidere North 9

Mahomet-Seymour 20, Charleston 12

Maine South 40, Glenbrook North 10

Maine West 47, Maine East 6

Manteno 14, Peotone 7

Marengo 34, Woodstock 6

Marion 44, Centralia 7

Marmion 14, St. Viator 10

Maroa-Forsyth 21, Athens 7

Marshall 52, Red Hill 20

Mascoutah 48, Jerseyville Jersey 28

Mattoon 26, Collinsville 20

Minooka 19, Yorkville 10

Monticello 59, Pontiac 7

Montini 2, Westchester St. Joseph 0

Morgan Park 30, Raby 0

Morris 13, LaSalle-Peru 0

Morton 54, East Peoria 20

Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Clinton 6

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 48, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 6

Mt. Zion 43, Lincoln 7

Murphysboro/Elverado 49, Harrisburg 7

Naperville Central 28, Waubonsie Valley 14

Naperville Neuqua Valley 43, Metea Valley 21

Nashville 47, Pinckneyville 7

New Trier 31, Evanston Township 7

Nokomis 55, Martinsville 0

Normal Community 22, Danville 19

Normal West 35, Peoria Manual 6

North Boone 48, Rock Falls 12

North-Mac 36, Pleasant Plains 14

Oak Lawn Richards 47, Oak Lawn Community 0

Oswego 14, Oswego East 3

Ottawa Marquette 49, South Beloit 12

Palatine 21, Hoffman Estates 0

Pana 61, Litchfield 6

Paris 17, Olney (Richland County) 14

Payton 56, Schurz 0

Pekin 35, Metamora 14

Peoria High 64, Champaign Central 27

Petersburg PORTA 29, Pittsfield 14

Phillips 52, Chicago (Lane) 0

Plainfield Central 16, Romeoville 13

Plainfield North 30, Aurora (West Aurora) 14

Plainfield South 33, Plainfield East 20

Polo 44, Lake Forest Academy 0

Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 29, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 14

Prairie Ridge 56, Burlington Central 16

Quincy Notre Dame 40, Macomb 14

Red Bud 38, Brentwood, Mo. 12

Rich East 33, Rich Central 20

Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock North 0

Richwoods 43, Urbana 20

Robinson 37, Lawrenceville 0

Rochester 69, Springfield 27

Rockford Auburn 26, Rockford Jefferson 22

Rockford Boylan 64, Rockford Guilford 6

Rockridge 36, Bureau Valley 20

Rolling Meadows 35, Prospect 14

Roxana 30, Gillespie 16

Rushville-Industry 48, Havana 43

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Eisenhower 32

Salem 59, Carlyle 10

Sandwich 36, Plano 7

Schaumburg 10, Conant 7

Seneca 20, Watseka (coop) 0

Shelbyville 37, Macon Meridian 21

Simeon 48, Hubbard 0

South Elgin 63, Glenbard South 0

St. Charles East 30, Batavia 29

St. Francis 59, Riverside-Brookfield 13

St. Laurence 21, Brother Rice 10

St. Rita 55, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

Stillman Valley 44, Mendota 6

Sycamore 42, Rochelle 6

Thornridge 26, Champaign Centennial 18

Tolono Unity 42, Champaign St. Thomas More 30

Tuscola 40, Warrensburg-Latham 7

Vandalia 46, Piasa Southwestern 0

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 14, Cumberland 10

Vincennes, Ind. 14, Mt. Carmel 6

Washington 35, Canton 7

West Carroll 22, Milledgeville 0

West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 20, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 14

Westmont 21, Ridgewood 0

Westville 41, Palestine-Hutsonville 6

Wheaton Academy 26, Aurora Central Catholic 6

Wheaton North 21, Geneva 0

Wheaton Warrenville South 27, Lake Park 7

Whitney Young 15, Von Steuben 14

Williamsville 46, New Berlin 7

Willowbrook 35, York 21

Wilmington 47, Reed-Custer 0

Winnebago 35, Oregon 14

POSTPONEMENTS 

Argo vs. Reavis, ppd. to Oct 12th.

