The high school golf season is in full swing and there have been some eyebrow-raising events already this fall – both individually and by teams.

I’m going to start this by singling out three tremendous individual efforts.

Geneseo’s Hayden Moore, Fulton’s Dawson Price and Pleasant Valley’s Jack Blackwell have already logged aces this fall – the first for all three young men.

During last Saturday’s Geneseo Invitational at TPC Deere Run, Moore aced the tough par-3 third hole. The Geneseo senior used a 50-degree gap wedge for the 125-yard uphill shot.

Moore has been booking all kinds of news of late as he has also recently committed to play golf at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, according to coach Scott Hardison.

Price led the Steamers to a triangular victory over West Carroll and Warren the day of his "one." His 9-iron perfectly covered the 131-yard third hole at Fulton Country Club.

Coach Mitch VanZuiden’s young Steamers are 9-0 overall and 8-0 against Three Rivers Conference foes and have been putting up some low scores behind sophomore Jacob Voss and freshman Owen VanZuiden.

The Steamers – with four sophomores, a freshman, one junior and one senior – are hoping to make a run at TRAC kingpin Riverdale this season, but coach Mitch VanZuiden knows that will take a more consistent effort from his entire team.

“They are pretty good again and they really play well at their course,” said Mitch VanZuiden of the state-power Rams. “They are a little more balanced than we are, but we can shoot those low scores.”

This week, the Rams carded a team 151 score in a home triangular victory. They were paced by sophomore Mason Smyser’s 34.

On the team front, both Moline golf programs have been lighting it up this fall.

Coach Max Haverland’s crew has been putting up solid scores with freshman Isaac Rumler, sophomore Greer Peters and senior Andre Marriott leading the way.

The Maroons took the team title at last Saturday’s Geneseo Invitational at Deere Run with a 298 team score. The Maroons were the only squad in the 12-team field to go under 300 that day.

Rumler led that charge with a 3-under 68 and Marriott kicked in a 1-under 70. Peters was right behind with a 1-over 72.

Scores such as those will serve the defending Western Big 6 Conference champion Maroons well as they move forward this season.

On the other side of the course, the Moline girls have also been doing well, led by senior Becca Cramer and freshman Haley Robertson.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Rockridge girls, who have topped the Maroons in a pair of duals this fall.

The Rockets have been shooting some fantastic scores this season and seemingly have separated themselves from the small-school pack.

Coach Daphne Graves’ squad is led by the Graves sisters. Senior Hannah Graves, who has posted 9-hole scores under 40, and junior Neva Graves recently teamed to win the individual title at the Princeton Ryder Cup event.

A nice 1-2 punch, for sure.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Pleasant Valley High School boys’ team.

The Spartans have competed in six 18-hole matches so far this season and the top five players — all with at least five matches — are all averaging 77 or better.

In the Spartans’ first four varsity meets, their team scores were all sub-300 as they won three times (Muscatine Invitational, Assumption Invitational and Raider/Redbird Golf Tournament) and have not placed worse than third.

PV has been paced by juniors Ethan Blomme, one of the top juniors in the state, Blackwell and Ben Scranton. All three are averaging under 74.5 strokes per 18 holes.