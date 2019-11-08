MORRISON — A town with a rich high school football tradition got to experience something it had not gotten to enjoy in almost a decade.
Now, fans of the Morrison Mustangs get to line up for seconds after their hometown team hosted its first playoff game since the Class 2A state-championship run of 2011.
One week after rolling to a 56-8 win over Ridgewood in Class 1A's opening round, the undefeated and fourth-seeded Mustangs welcome No. 5 Kirkland Hiawatha (9-1) to the friendly confines of Bud Cole Field for today's 1 p.m. second-round matchup.
Following last Saturday's outcome, Morrison coach Ryan Oetting is hoping for an even larger crowd and a more electric atmosphere this afternoon.
"Last week was exciting for our young men; they'd played all year to get it (a home playoff game)," said Oetting. "We were all pleased with the turnout. The community came out, and the stands were filled with red. I hope more people will come out (today), and I think they will.
"It's an exciting time for our community, and I'm glad to be a small part of it."
Prior to last weekend, the last time a playoff game came to the Whiteside County seat was in the 2011 2A semifinals, when Morrison shut out Stark County 29-0 before going to Champaign the following Friday and topping Casey-Westfield 23-14 for its second state title in three years.
In fact, last Saturday's win over the Spartans was the first time the Mustangs had made it to Week 10 since 2012, when they lost on the road to that year's 2A state champion Mercer County in the first round.
"We had a few down years, but there's a rich tradition here," Oetting said. "This is a town that rallies around its high school sports, and this year, the people have been great at doing that. I'm just glad we can bring a little excitement to them."