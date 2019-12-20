Player of the Year: Riley Hansen, sr., Kewanee
  • Updated
Kewanee High School senior Riley Hansen is the 2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Girls Golfer of the Year.

Class 1A all-state for the third year, placing eighth in the state; third-place individual finisher at Peru-St. Bede Sectional leading the Boiler Girls to a team state appearance; Kewanee Regional individual champ; Three Rivers Conference individual champion for the fourth year.

