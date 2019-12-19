You are the owner of this article.
Player of the Year: Perry Slater, sr., Rock Island:

Rock Island High School's Perry Slater, who excelled on offense, defense and special teams, is the 2019 Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Metro Football Player of the Year.

Slater was a three-way standout as a receiver, free safety and special teams star. He piled up some amazing defensive marks with seven interceptions, eight fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. On offense, he caught 24 passes for 378 yards and six touchdowns. And on special teams, he had two kick returns for TDs.

