Player of the year: Monika Birski, jr., Moline:

Moline High School junior Monika Birsk is the 2019 Dispatch-Argus Tennis Player of the Year.

State singles qualifier; won two consolation matches at state; runner-up at 2A sectional; Big 6 singles runner-up; 22-6 record.

