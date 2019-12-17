Player of the year: Isaac Almanza, sr., Rock Island, midfielder
Player of the year: Isaac Almanza, sr., Rock Island, midfielder

Rock Island High School senior Isaac Almanza is the 2019 Dispatch-Argus-Online Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

All-Big 6 first team; scored 14 goals and 4 assists. Four-year varsity player who helped lead the Rocks to their first outright Western Big 6 Conference title, regional title and 14-2-3 record.

