Pioneers push Warriors, fall in girls' basketball action

Borum scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter as Sterling stretched a 32-23 halftime lead into a commanding 52-30 advantage going into the final eight minutes. She also had a game-best 12 rebounds, and matched twin sister Bree Borum with five steals.

“We were just trying to get a bigger lead, and we knew what we had to do,” said Brooklyn Borum. “We wanted to get out after them on defense and get stops.”

Bree Borum, who scored 12 of her 20 points in the opening quarter to stake Sterling to a 22-10 lead after one, feels the Golden Warriors are beginning to hit their stride at the right time.

“With volleyball going so long, it gave us less time to practice, and jumping right into that first game makes it harder,” she said. “I think we're starting to get used to playing with each other, and we trust each other more.”

Sterling coach Taylor Jackson was quick to credit the Pioneers for their second-quarter push after they trailed 27-10 early in the frame.

“They made a good run, and we didn't handle it well,” Jackson stated. “In the second half, we responded with more energy and enthusiasm, and we slowed things down a bit on offense. We ran a lot of sets to free up our post players and get good outside looks.”