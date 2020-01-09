Pioneers push Warriors, fall in girls' basketball action

ROCK ISLAND – Down by as many as 17 points early in the second quarter, the youthful Alleman girls' basketball team showed plenty of poise Thursday night.
After stopping a 12-0 Sterling run, the Pioneers used 3-pointers by Samantha Coleman and Annabelle Nienhaus to close the gap, then made it a nine-point game at halftime after Averi Rangel buried a trey with 7.1 seconds on the clock.
However, Alleman's second-quarter surge re-awakened the Golden Warriors, who rattled off 10 straight points to open the second half and never looked back en route to a 57-37 Western Big 6 Conference victory at Don Morris Gymnasium.
“I felt we really competed, and had some toughness and grit. That's what I'm really proud of,” said Alleman coach Megan Delp, whose 2-18 club remains in search of its first conference win after eight league games. “We executed some things on offense and got some stops on defense, and we rebounded well on the help side.
“But, credit to Sterling. They made us turn the ball over with their pressure defense and got four layups (to open the third period). Take that away, and we're still right in the game.”
In addition to their defensive push, the Golden Warriors (11-10) got a huge third quarter on offense from junior standout Brooklyn Borum as they posted their ninth win in their last 13 games and evened their Big 6 mark at 4-4.
Borum scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter as Sterling stretched a 32-23 halftime lead into a commanding 52-30 advantage going into the final eight minutes. She also had a game-best 12 rebounds, and matched twin sister Bree Borum with five steals.
“We were just trying to get a bigger lead, and we knew what we had to do,” said Brooklyn Borum. “We wanted to get out after them on defense and get stops.”
Bree Borum, who scored 12 of her 20 points in the opening quarter to stake Sterling to a 22-10 lead after one, feels the Golden Warriors are beginning to hit their stride at the right time.
“With volleyball going so long, it gave us less time to practice, and jumping right into that first game makes it harder,” she said. “I think we're starting to get used to playing with each other, and we trust each other more.”
Sterling coach Taylor Jackson was quick to credit the Pioneers for their second-quarter push after they trailed 27-10 early in the frame.
“They made a good run, and we didn't handle it well,” Jackson stated. “In the second half, we responded with more energy and enthusiasm, and we slowed things down a bit on offense. We ran a lot of sets to free up our post players and get good outside looks.”
Led by Avrie Schmidt's 14 points, including a 9-of-10 showing from the foul line, the Pioneers continued to take steps towards being a team not to be overlooked come postseason time.
“We're getting closer,” said Delp. “We're putting ourselves in a position to have success. We did a lot of great things (Thursday), and we have to focus on those and carry them over.”