Pioneers get revenge on Morrison, much-needed boys basketball win

Sparked by five Campos points in the first quarter, the Pioneers rolled to a 10-3 lead and led by as much as nine before Morrison's T.C. Ottens hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and teammate Calob Leu came up with a steal and buzzer-beating bucket to close the gap to 16-12.

Led by Ottens (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Leu (11 points, six rebounds, four steals), the Mustangs got to within one early in the second period, but Alleman answered with a 12-4 run to regain its nine-point lead. An Ottens bucket with 4.1 seconds on the clock got Morrison to within 28-21 at halftime.

The 'Stangs hung around throughout the third period, trailing 45-37 going into the final eight minutes, but an 11-1 Pioneer run to open the fourth enabled them to take control as Cameron Wallace scored seven of his team-high 17 points down the stretch.

"For us, it was different guys stepping up at key junctures," said Alleman coach Kyle Murray. "Morrison made a run at the end of every quarter, but we had an answer to the start of each quarter. We ran the ball against them really well, and with it being back-to-back games, they got worn down a bit in the second half."

Coming a night after a 90-41 Western Big 6 setback to Galesburg on the same floor, Murray was pleased with how his team put Friday behind it.

"We've got a lot of guys with a lot of character," he said. "Elijah and Caleb (Sharer, who had six points and five boards) are battling back from the flu, and they looked like themselves again tonight."

