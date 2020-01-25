Pioneers get revenge on Morrison, much-needed boys basketball win

ROCK ISLAND — More than a month had passed since the Alleman boys' basketball team had the chance to celebrate a victory.
Taking on Morrison in a rematch of a Dec. 23 setback at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic, the Pioneers earned themselves a Saturday night celebration by starting fast and finishing strong to earn a 62-45 win over the Mustangs at Don Morris Gymnasium.
The last time the teams played, it was a morning tournament game in Erie and Morrison (7-14) got off to a fast start before successfully fending off Alleman's fourth-quarter comeback bid. The Pioneers were determined that Saturday night would be much different.
"We played them last month, and we were half-asleep, they beat us and they were trash-talking about that game," said Alleman senior point guard Elijah Campos, who delivered 10 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals to help his 3-19 club snap an eight-game losing streak. "We knew we had to step it up and give our all, and bring some big motivation."
Senior guard Paul Rouse, who scored nine of his 13 points in the second half to help Alleman fend off Morrison down the stretch, knew a fast start could be a difference-maker the second time around.
"Like Elijah said, the last game we sleepwalked out there," said Rouse, who added eight rebounds. "We picked it up in the fourth quarter, but when you do that, it's about too late. We wanted to get fired up and get out to the lead early."
Sparked by five Campos points in the first quarter, the Pioneers rolled to a 10-3 lead and led by as much as nine before Morrison's T.C. Ottens hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and teammate Calob Leu came up with a steal and buzzer-beating bucket to close the gap to 16-12.
Led by Ottens (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Leu (11 points, six rebounds, four steals), the Mustangs got to within one early in the second period, but Alleman answered with a 12-4 run to regain its nine-point lead. An Ottens bucket with 4.1 seconds on the clock got Morrison to within 28-21 at halftime.
The 'Stangs hung around throughout the third period, trailing 45-37 going into the final eight minutes, but an 11-1 Pioneer run to open the fourth enabled them to take control as Cameron Wallace scored seven of his team-high 17 points down the stretch.
"For us, it was different guys stepping up at key junctures," said Alleman coach Kyle Murray. "Morrison made a run at the end of every quarter, but we had an answer to the start of each quarter. We ran the ball against them really well, and with it being back-to-back games, they got worn down a bit in the second half."
Coming a night after a 90-41 Western Big 6 setback to Galesburg on the same floor, Murray was pleased with how his team put Friday behind it.
"We've got a lot of guys with a lot of character," he said. "Elijah and Caleb (Sharer, who had six points and five boards) are battling back from the flu, and they looked like themselves again tonight."