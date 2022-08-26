Pink. Drives 80mph in her red convertible to work regularly while yelling at her assistant to cancel her next meeting.... View on PetFinder
Pink
The two people killed Monday when the vehicle they were in crashed in Duck Creek were identified as a Davenport woman and her child. Her other three children survived the crash, though one's injuries were considered life threatening.
A single vehicle crash on Interstate 280 early Sunday morning has left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased.
WHAT WE KNOW: Colona Mayor Rich Holman may take a position as economic development director with the city.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Port Byron man.
Rock Island Police said Friday that the driver of a car that struck a 6-year-old boy while he was riding his bike June 26 and then fled the scene has been identified.
Xavier Nwankpa arrived at Iowa as a five-star recruit. Now, he welcomes being just one of the Hawkeyes trying to earn his spot.
A 43-year-old Moline man who pleaded guilty last year to child pornography related charges was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
President Joe Biden is soon set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January.
Western Big 6 volleyball has returned. Read for team-by-team capsules to learn what you need to know before the season:
The Davenport police are investigating a crash where one adult and one child died and three children were injured around 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 on the 3300 block of N Fairmount Street.