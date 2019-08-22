For over 20 years, a Quad-Cities psychologist has turned his probing, sensitive eyes to the local professional ballet company, and luminous examples of his photography are on exhibit in Clinton, Iowa.
The exhibition, at the Clinton Art Association's River Arts Center (229 5th Ave. South, in downtown Clinton, is called “The Ballet Photography of Joseph Maciejko: One Art Reflecting Another.” After receiving his Ph.D degree in psychology in 1974, Maciejko moved from Connecticut to the Quad-Cities, where he embarked on a professional career as a clinical psychologist.
He maintained an interest in photography as a sideline to his professional practice and first shot the fledgling Ballet Quad Cities dance company during its performance of "Ballet Under the Stars" in Lincoln Park in Rock Island. He soon became the resident photographer, documenting performances throughout each season in both the Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids.
He seeks to portray the energy, beauty, emotion and artistry of the dancers. He does not pose them, but photographs in action during rehearsals and performances.
"His photos are truly worth a thousand words — he captures the depth and beauty of every dancer," BQC executive director Joedy Cook said Tuesday. "I don't think he's missed a performance or event since the dance bug bit him. We have thousands of images to look at after each performance, he gives all of his time and talent to the ballet company without ever asking anything in return. The exhibit is worth the drive from anywhere."
You can meet Maciejko on Sunday at the River Arts Center, 42 miles northeast of Davenport, at a free reception from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In this exhibit, the gallery display includes scenes from “The Nutcracker,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Dracula,” “Billy the Kid” and many others. The front window display features more photographs, costumes and props. It will be on display through Sunday, Sept. 22. The River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.