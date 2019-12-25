Perfect fit: Playoff teams' in-house hires getting it done

Former Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips made a deal with Dabo Swinney when he decided to make him the Tigers head football coach.

"There were people that were very skeptical of that hire," Phillips recently recalled. "I said, 'Dabo, if it don't work out what's going to happen, you come over here and you help me pack up my office. And I'll go over there and I'll pack up your office, and we'll walk out together. Because if it doesn't work out that's exactly what's going to happen."

Phillips has been retired since 2013 and is hailed as a visionary for seeing the potential in Swinney. The Tigers are 129-30 since Phillips promoted the then-39-year-old wide receivers coach.

This College Football Playoff shows that sometimes the best person for the job is someone already in the building.

On Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., Swinney and No. 3 Clemson plays No. 2 Ohio State and first-year Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who was promoted from offensive coordinator after last season to replace Urban Meyer.

The other semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta matches No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma, schools that also hired from within the last time they were looking for a head football coach.