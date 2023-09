Harland Duane Rapp, 74, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital — Peoria. Arrangements are pending Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory — Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Janice L. Whitaker, 80, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, September 9,2023, at Mercy One, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lucille M. DeBroeck, 97, of Highland, Mich., formerly of Rock Island, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Village Manor Retirement in Howell, Mich. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Victor Laron Lightner, 54, of Davenport, passed away Monday, September 11,2023, at Select Specialty Hospital. Arrangements pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Howard E. Willett, 49, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 30,2023. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Daniel Breitenstein, 69, of Lynn Center, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion.

Kurt Edward Gainey, 60, of Moline, passed away Tuesday September 12,2023, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Orion.

Ellen Evelyn Rohner, 87, formerly of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.

Gary L. Sackfield, 85, of Moline, formerly of Coal Valley, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023, at Overlook Village, Moline. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Rolan Carter, 76, of Detroit, Alabama, passed away Sunday September 10,2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Dennis J. Bennett, 84, Rock Island, passed away Monday, September 11,2023, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.