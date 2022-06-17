Tags
CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man was sentenced Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to 25 years on each of two counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
A former Davenport and Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges involving a 14-year-old girl during a hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court.
James Thiel Sr. is asking for a new trial in the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire for which he was convicted.
With the loss of 10 players from last year's Big Ten Conference basketball title team, one would have to wonder if the University of Illinois program would recover from such turmoil.
The attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bettendorf in connection with the SUV-pedestrian crash on the I-74 pedestrian and bike path said the trio of young men who were walking on the path on May 22 had every right to be there. He declined to say whether more defendants will be named.
A Maquoketa man has died in the Rock Island County jail.
Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 Century Heights Ave.
Three people were injured Monday afternoon after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive in Davenport.
A Davevnport man is facing multiple charges, accused of a number of break-ins at two Davenport convenience stores.
