PEKIN BOYS: Maroons fight to the buzzer in opening Pekin setback

PEKIN — Moline fought until the very end, but came up just short against Hersey in its opener at the Pekin Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The defending tournament champion Maroons were dropped to the consolation bracket in the first round with a 62-55 loss to the Huskies. Moline struggled against the taller, stronger players on Hersey, which is something that they have to deal with constantly.
“They were very physical on defense and forced a lot of turnovers in the third quarter to pull away,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “They’re a good team with a lot of returning players from last season and it’s difficult to battle against their height and strength.”
The shortest member of the Hersey starting unit was 6-foot-1 and most of Moline’s roster falls well short of that measurement. Moline was outscored 19-7 in the third quarter.
Moline trailed 53-44 with 1:46 left in the game, but kept battling to the bitter end — fighting and fouling and calling timeouts, even when they didn’t have any.
Taylor called a timeout with 3.2 seconds left down 60-55 despite not having one and Hersey shot two free throws as the result of the technical foul. Taylor said the lesson was simple, wanting to make sure his team knew to fight to the end in close games.
“With 7 seconds left, I knew that we weren’t going to win this game,” Taylor said. “But it’s not always about this game. If something like that ever happens, I want the team to know how to fight back and have one last opportunity to win.”
Huskies junior Ethan Roberts went 4-of-6 from the field and 7-of-10 from the line for 15 points and also hauled in seven rebounds, and earned praise from Taylor.
“He’s a really good player,” Taylor said. “He’s tall and quick and makes it really hard to guard him with anyone on our roster.”
Moline’s Ryne Schimmel led all scorers with 17 points. He was 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Both the Maroons and the Huskies shot well from the field, with Moline going 21-of-40 and Hersey shooting 21-of-36.
Moline will play Plainfield East (a Thursday loser to host Pekin) today at 12:45 p.m.