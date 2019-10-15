Two takeaways from the eight-team steel cage match for Major League Baseball’s managerial vacancies:
1. Get your Gabe Kapler memes ready.
Gabe Kapler and Joe Espada were revealed Monday as the latest Cubs candidates, bringing the total to six.
Seconds later came the first Gabe Kaplan/Gabe Kapler tweet, comparing the former Phillies manager with the star of the 1970s sitcom “Welcome Back, Kotter.”
Get used to it if Kapler gets the job.
Espada, the Astros bench coach, is highly regarded and already was expected to be a Cubs candidate, joining David Ross, Joe Girardi, Mark Loretta and Will Venable.
Kapler, fired last week by the Phillies after back-to-back late-season collapses, is somewhat of a surprise, if only because of the optics of bringing in a guy who was fired for underachieving, like the 2019 Cubs.
The Phillies were 11 games over .500 two months into the season but finished 81-81, despite signing Bryce Harper and making several other additions, spending so-called “stupid money” in an effort to make it to October.
It failed.
Phillies fans booed Kapler in his first game at Citizens Bank Park in 2018, making him feel at home from Day 1. His record in two seasons was 161-163, and after great deliberation between the owner and front office after the season, he eventually paid the price.
Kapler is also the exact opposite of Maddon, so don’t discount his chances.
He played for the Red Sox, it should be noted, and was one of the nine men on the field for the final out of the 2004 World Series that broke the team’s 86-year-old “Curse of the Bambino.”
After retiring as a player, Kapler was hired by Theo Epstein as the Red Sox’s Class A Greenville manager in 2007, only to unretire in ‘08 and sign with the Brewers.
Epstein and Kapler have maintained their friendship and share the same analytical approach to the game, not to mention the desire for players to take nutrition seriously. As the Dodgers director of player personnel in 2014, Kapler removed junk food from the clubhouse and brought in entirely organic food. He’s more bulked up than some of the players he manages.
Kapler and Red Sox teammate Kevin Millar had lockers next to each other at Fenway Park during the 2004 season. On one postseason off day, they got to their lockers before a workout at the same time and noticed they were wearing the same black motorcycle T-shirt, blue jeans and shoes.
“Wow,” Kapler said. “This is very awkward.”
Millar went on to become the designated goofball at MLB Network. Kapler’s career path took him to Philly, where he was the designated punching bag for fans.
Does Kapler really have a shot? His chances are exceedingly good if you look at the Cubs’ three managerial hires under Epstein. The first was Dale Sveum, a coach with the 2004 and ‘05 Red Sox. Next came Rick Renteria, a Padres coach when Jed Hoyer served as general manager in San Diego.
Finally Epstein turned to Maddon, who had interviewed for the Red Sox job in 2003 after Epstein fired Grady Little.
Epstein said when he took over the Cubs presidency he didn’t have to re-create “the Boston Show” in its entirety. But Kapler and Ross both played for the Red Sox. And Venable played for the Padres when Hoyer was GM.
The old boys network is not just for old boys.
2. Dusty Baker may not be done chasing his white whale.
The best news from the eight-team Octagon is the entrance of Dusty Baker into the ring.
Baker, the former Cubs manager who lost his job with the Nationals after losing to the Cubs in the 2017 playoffs, was revealed Sunday by the Tribune’s Mark Gonzales as a candidate for the Phillies opening created by Kapler’s dismissal.
Phillies reporter Jim Salisbury tweeted Monday that Baker will interview later in the week, following Buck Showalter and Joe Girardi, who apparently is interviewing with every team this month.
It’s no surprise Baker, 70, wants to continue managing. This is baseball’s version of Captain Ahab chasing the white whale, and who would be more motivated to win than Baker?
He has come tantalizingly close to winning a championship, but something always stood in the way. His 2002 Giants team had a 3-2 lead over the Angels in the World Series but lost the last two games. And it probably doesn’t need mentioning his 2003 Cubs team blew a 3-1 lead to the Marlins in the National League Championship Series.
The next year, Baker said he wanted Steve Bartman to ride alongside him in the Cubs’ 2004 championship parade. But that never happened, and even Bartman wound up getting a World Series ring before Baker after Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts awarded Bartman one for the 2016 championship.
Baker has been standing by as a special assistant with the Giants, watching his son, Darren, play college baseball at Cal and relaxing in California. Watching the Nationals in the NLCS has to be painful after the Lerner family fired Baker for not advancing in 2017, which ended with the crazy Game 5 loss to the Cubs at Nationals Park. Baker was told he would be back, and when he wasn’t, well … he was not happy.
If Baker gets the Phillies job, he would be reunited with Bryce Harper, whose .211 average for the Nats in the 2017 NL Division Series contributed to the loss that led to Baker’s firing. Another case of baseball symmetry.
And remember the Phillies president is none other than Andy MacPhail, Baker’s old boss in Chicago who resigned from the Cubs in 2006 as Baker was about to be let go. When you heard the Phillies were doing their “due diligence” in deciding whether to retain Kapler, you knew MacPhail’s influence was truly being felt.
No one does his due diligence like MacPhail, who also was Showalter’s boss in Baltimore and had Girardi as a player in Chicago.
Eight teams. A few dozen candidates. This should be fun.
Let’s get it on.