SAN DIEGO — Paul Michael Bruder of San Diego, Calif., passed away due to complications of neurofibromatosis NF2 early Dec. 3, 2019. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Ted and Angie Bruder of Osage Beach, Mo.; mother and stepfather, Rhonda and Mike Cleary of Apollo Beach, Fla.; brothers, Justin and Nick Bruder (Becca Rodriquez) of Moline, Matthew Cleary (Allison Duffus) of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister, Katie (Brandon) Gosa; niece and nephew Mackenzie and Jayden of St. Charles, Mo.; good friend Charles Siegel of San Diego; and beloved dog, Kona. He was preceded in death by uncle Tim Bruder and beloved dog, Bailey. A memorial service will be at a later date. Donations may be made to NF2 Children's Tumor Foundation, 370 Lexington Ave. Suite 2100 New York, NY 10017 or House Ear Institute, 201 S. Alvarado Ave. Suite 809 Los Angeles, CA 90057