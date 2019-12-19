You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Patrick Pray, sr., Moline, OG
View Comments

Patrick Pray, sr., Moline, OG

Patrick Pray - All-Metro Football

Pray

Another star on the big and strong Moline offensive line that helped gain 3,040 yards this past season

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News