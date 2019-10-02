ATKINSON — The fall gathering of the Patrick Henry Club will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Atkinson Township Hall, 400 N. State St.
The Patrick Henry Club is a quarterly gathering of conservative-minded voters for coffee and conversation. The Oct. 12 gathering will feature state Sen. Chuck Weaver, who will talk about the Illinois legislative and veto session later this fall.
Republican candidates for the 2020 primary election also are invited to talk about their campaigns, and petitions for the primary election will be available for signing.
For more information, call 309-714-1617.