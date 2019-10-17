Blues rock guitar hero Pat Travers will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport.
A 65-year-old native of Toronto, the singer/guitarist/keyboardist's biography at allmusic.com says "his hard, edgy tone, rough and rowdy vocals, and barroom boogie aesthetic is a stellar example.” Arriving during the reign of hard blues-rock guitar slingers such as Johnny Winter, George Thorogood and Robin Trower, his eight-album run for Polydor from the self-titled 1976 debut through 1984's "Hot Shot," netted seven Top 200 chart placements (all but one in the upper half) and two Top 40 singles, including the party anthem classic "Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)," according to the bio.
A 2015 concert review at northwestmusicscene.net said: "When your name is Pat Travers and you have a guitar strapped to your body, people expect a shred fest. Thursday night in Seattle was no exception. ... He seems to be a man content with just taking it as it comes and dishing it out to the fans. And the Seattle crowd loved him for that."
Travers' official bio says his 1979 live "Go For What You Know" is considered one of his best albums and a "must have" for any guitar fan. "More and more Pat was being considered a guitar hero, a description he himself was less comfortable with," the bio says. "Expressing himself more musically and with tonality, Pat prided himself in these areas more than in speed and trickery."
Featuring opening act The Claudettes, Saturday's Redstone show has a ticket price of $25 in advance, $30 day of show, available at rivermusicexperience.org.