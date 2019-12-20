Paige McKeown, jr., United
Paige McKeown, jr., United

Paige McKeown, United girls golf

McKeown

Placed fifth at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; won Lincoln Trail Conference individual title to lead all-conference team.

