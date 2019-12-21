Packers control division in LaFleur debut, as Vikings loom

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sure, the Green Bay Packers haven't picked up many style points in this first season under coach Matt LaFleur.

They've been outscored in the second and fourth quarters. Only four of their 11 wins have come by more than one score. Their team rankings in rushing and passing yardage on both offense and defense are all in the bottom half of the league.

Here they are, though, needing only one victory over their final two games to take the division title. What's more, a first-round bye for the playoffs remains well within reach. Whatever the outcome of their visit to Minnesota on Monday night, this rookie year for the inexperienced LaFleur and his staff could hardly be recorded as anything but a job well done.

"This was the goal, to win the NFC North, and this is the game that can do it for us," said LaFleur, the offensive coordinator for Tennessee last season who turned 40 last month.

From quarterback Aaron Rodgers on down the roster, players have raved about the contribution that the chemistry of this team has made to the stellar won-loss record and late-game resiliency. Beyond that, though, there aren't any secrets to this success for the Packers (11-3).