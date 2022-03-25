Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A director at the youth center at the Rock Island Arsenal is being charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault of a person under the age of 18, according to court records out of Henry County.
Nursing home pledges 'full cooperation' with regulatory agencies.
The unidentified suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was witnessed by onlookers.
A Bettendorf woman is facing a multitude of charges, including several felonies, in an overnight car chase with police in Illinois and Iowa.
The Illinois State Police say an Iowa woman was driving drunk and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 280 Sunday when she caused a head-on crash near Milan.
Six Bettendorf High School students are facing charges after a disturbance Monday at the school.
Alleman baseball coach Jerry Burkhead announced his retirement after the 2021 season, but an opportunity to coach the team one last time has brought him back. Read how this year's Alleman team has come together.
A fifth-floor courtroom at the Rock Island County Justice Center exploded in tears and cheers Monday as a 22-year-old was acquitted in the death of a baby.
The Sherrard School Board unanimously approved establishing an alternative school for the 2022-2023 school year for junior high and high school level students.
Western Big 6 softball preview capsules: Read to learn about each team in the conference as the season gets underway.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.