Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with a home run and double and threw a Washington runner out at the plate Monday night.
All of that allowed the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to fly past the Wild Card-chasing Nationals, 4-2 in a possible playoff preview at Busch Stadium.
Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the seventh to break a tie and make a winner of Dakota Hudson (16-7), who worked seven innings, allowing five hits.
The left fielder also robbed the Nationals of a run when he made a perfect throw to catcher Yadier Molina to get Asdrubal Cabrera trying to score from second on a single.
Carlos Martinez, who missed Sunday’s game with a respiratory condition, returned and recorded the final out for his 20th save after Andrew Miller pitched 1 1/3 innings and John Brebbia 1/3 without incident.
Ozuna entered the game in a 7-for-62 slump, but he had previous success against Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. That showed in the first when he drilled a line drive into the left-center field bleachers after Dexter Fowler opened the game with a walk.
Fowler has been on a binge of walks, and he earned his 10th in six games to lead off the seventh. Paul Goldschmidt also walked with one out, and the runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch.
Ozuna lined a pitch from Hunter Strickland less than a foot inside the foul line in left field, and it bounced into the stands on two hops, allowing both runners to score.
Washington scored one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Hudson had been rolling along and recorded the first two outs of the fourth before he walked Juan Soto, allowed a single by Cabrera and walked Ryan Zimmerman. Victor Robles then singled to left, scoring Soto but Ozuna cut down the potential tying run.
The Nationals other run against Hudson came on a solo homer by Anthony Rendon, his 34th of the season, to lead off the sixth.
Twins 5, White Sox 3: José Berríos pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Monday night.
Seeking their first AL Central title since 2010, the Twins opened a five-game lead over second-place Cleveland. At 92-58 with 12 games left, Minnesota is assured of its best record since finishing 94-68 in 2010.
Given an extra day of rest between starts, Berríos (13-8) allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. He was rewarded with a standing ovation when he was removed.
Tyler Duffey finished the eighth, Sergio Romo allowed Eloy Jiménez's homer leading off the ninth before getting an out, and Taylor Rogers needed just eight pitches to finish a six-hitter for his 27th save in 33 chances.
Following a weekend series against the Indians, Minnesota started a final stretch against teams with losing records: the White Sox, Kansas City and worst-in-the-majors Detroit.
White Sox starter Reynaldo López gave up five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.
José Abreu's sacrifice fly in the first and James McCann's homer in the second gave Chicago a 2-0 lead, but the Twins tied the score in the bottom half on Jorge Polanco's sacrifice fly and Nelson Cruz's RBI single.
After Garver put the Twins ahead for good, Luis Arrarez hit a single off the end of his bat that curved past third baseman Yoán Moncada for a two-run single in the sixth.