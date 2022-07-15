Tags
A Davenport woman and an East Moline man face charges in Scott County after a late-night beating Tuesday at a convenience store.
Video shows Wendt furious with utility workers. He denies a physical altercation.
A Davenport woman has been charged by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals for allegedly defrauding the Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic of $12,450.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
A look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Area girls soccer team, which is led by Bettendorf forward Avery Horner and Moline forward Caroline Hazen.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of man killed Sunday morning in a shooting in Rock Island.
Americans For Prosperity's Iowa Chapter, a conservative advocacy group, is organizing the political event to contrast the difference in gas prices across the U.S. on the first day of Joe Biden's presidency to now.
Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning, Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said.
Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California on 7/11 — a day when the national brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks. Get that and more trending news here.
A rundown of preliminary discussions for long-range facility planning from the Davenport Community School District's July 11, 2022 board meeting.
