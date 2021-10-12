Over 10,000 Deere workers brace for strike, supplemental employees could be left behind

A Tuesday evening announcement on One John Deere, a website the company announces contract updates, stated “Under the tentative agreement, John Deere made the best wages in the agriculture and construction industries even better.”

In a graphic, it depicted Deere worker’s annual wage increasing from $60,562 to $66,886. However, $3,500 of that wage increase is categorized as a ratification bonus, meaning it would only be available to workers if they ratified the contract before the Wednesday deadline. Without the bonus, it is a $2,824 increase for higher-paid employees that make around $31 an hour. It is unclear what the calculations for lower-paid employees would be.

Workers say they deserve a greater share in the company's success.

“They left us behind,” said one worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity over fear of being fired. “They had a great, great few years, and they obviously showed us that they thought so. I was hoping they were going to be (giving raises) to us but it seems like they still want us, our pay, and benefits to keep declining.”

Union members say they experienced mandatory overtime, an increasing workload, and lack of support from managers.