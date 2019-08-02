There's "No!"
Then there's "H-E-double hockey sticks no!"
When we hear people speculating about reviving duck boats as a tourist attraction for Branson, Mo., and Table Rock Lake, well — get out the hockey sticks.
On July 19, 2018, a duck boat sank in Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people, including 64-year-old Leslie Dennison of Sherrard.
Advocates say: "This was a freak accident." ''They still operate elsewhere." ''These boats can be made safer."
We say: This was no freak accident, but instead an accident waiting to happen, given the inherent problems with using these boats for tourism, a purpose for which they were not designed.
The military vehicles got the name "duck boats" because they can maneuver on both land and water.
And yes, they operate elsewhere. All we can say to that is, "Good Luck! You've been warned!"
They also can be made safer, no doubt, but can they be made safe enough? Unlikely.
In fact, they could have been made safer decades ago, but they weren't. The industry has failed to address known safety issues going back decades. In other words, the industry had its chance, but ignored the problem. How many more chances do we give it?
We say none.
Two decades ago, after the sinking of a duck boat in Arkansas caused 13 deaths, the National Transportation Safety Board made recommendations that might well have averted the disaster at Table Rock — if they been implemented.
The NTSB warned, for example, of the danger of putting canopies on these boats. Those canopies function "like a net," the agency said, when passengers need to escape a sinking boat. Not only are life jackets useless in that instance, but they make matters worse, as victims get trapped against the canopy as the boat sinks.
Yet no changes were made, and that contributed to the high fatality count on Table Rock Lake.
Also, according to the NTSB report, a duck boat has a metal frame, rather than a frame made of wood or fiberglass, and a heavy chassis and transmission, That causes them to sink quickly. No steps were taken to offset the weight and add buoyancy, although — again — this was a known danger.
Bottom line: We don't trust the boats, and we don't trust the industry.
One more question: Would you get on one of the duck boats today, knowing what you know now? Would you buy a ticket on one for your mother or your children?
See paragraph two above.