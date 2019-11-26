ORION — After enjoying a resurgence last winter by winning conference and regional titles, the Orion boys' basketball team is looking for more.
"We've been going pretty hard at practice to try and keep the momentum we had over last year," said senior guard Josh Johnson. "We're looking to try and go further than we did last year."
Last season produced an 18-11 record and a first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, which the Chargers parlayed into their first regional championship since 2011.
Now, with 2018-19's top scorer Johnson (15 points per game) back to lead a trio of returning starters, the Chargers look to build upon last year's successes.
"We bring back a nice mix of players," said Orion coach Alex Johnson. "We've got a lot of guys back with experience, and some of our newcomers have done a nice job these first couple of weeks. Our practices have been good; we can put five guys on another five, and it gets really competitive.
"Right now, I have to believe depth is one of our strengths. That's something we need to rely on early in the season."
One concern in the Charger camp is the absence of 6-foot-3 junior forward Josh Spranger, one of Orion's first players off the bench last winter. A fractured kneecap sustained this past summer and subsequent surgery has the younger brother of senior guard/forward Caleb Spranger sidelined for an indeterminate length of time.
"We may not get him back, or maybe in the second half of the year," Coach Johnson said. "It's kind of up in the air right now with Josh."
Still, the return of Caleb Spranger (eight points, six rebounds) and fellow starter, junior guard Cade Weiss (seven points) together with five seniors looking to strengthen the starting lineup bodes well for Orion.
"The way all of us played last year, we're all pretty comfortable now," Josh Johnson said. "If we can keep playing at the same pace as last year, keep a good head on our shoulders and not look back, I think we can have a long postseason run."
Last year's playoff run ended with a 57-50 loss to Bureau Valley in the Class 2A sectional semifinals, but Johnson feels that he and his teammates learned a lot just from experiencing that game.
"During the BV game, we all knew what was coming, and we were all composed," he said. "It hurt to come up short, but only losing three players, we have the same squad as last year. I think we're going to do just fine."