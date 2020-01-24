Oregon's Herbert, Utah State's Love head Senior Bowl QBs

"I think these guys have handled it really well."

Hurts was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his lone season with the Sooners after starting two years for Alabama, a few hours away.

None were more prolific passers in their careers than Herbert, who passed for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns in his career. Utah State's Love is also regarded as a potential first-round pick. He threw 20 touchdown passes last season but was intercepted 17 times, something he's going to have to clean up for the NFL.

"Poor decisions by me trying to force the ball down the field too much and trying to do too much in certain situations," Love said. "Every interception for me, that's a learning moment. Obviously I had 17 learning moments last season."

Gordon, who ranked second nationally with 5,579 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, is the third straight Washington State quarterback in the game. Gardner Minshew just started 12 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie and Luke Falk played two years ago.

Hurts' homecoming: Hurts remains a popular figure in the state where he went 26-2 as Alabama's starter with a pair of playoff berths. That was especially evident on one elevator ride.